Mark Dawson takes on Jordan Morales Friday night at SugarHouse Casino

Ray Robinson battles takes on Egidijus Kavaliauskas & Sonny Conto fights Omar Acosta Saturday night at 2300 Arena





NEW YORK (March 29, 2019)–This weekend, three highly regarded members of the Split-T Management stable will look to shine in their hometown of Philadelphia.

On Friday night, undefeated welterweight Mark Dawson Jr. will look to stay undefeated when he takes on Jordan Morales in a six-round bout at SugarHouse Casino.

The next night, right down the road at 2300 Arena, welterweight Ray Robinson battles top-rated contender Egidijus Kavaliauskas in a ten-round bout that will be seen live on ESPN at 10 PM ET.





Earlier in the evening, undefeated heavyweight prospect, Sonny Conto takes on Omar Acosta in a four-round bout that will be streamed on ESPN +.

Dawson, who was former Youth National Champion and a quarterfinalist in the 2016 US Olympic Trials, has a perfect 5-0-1 with three knockouts, will make his 2019 debut will be making his 2nd consecutive appearance at SugarHouse Casino. He will now face Morales, who will be facing his 8th undefeated opponent in 10 outings.

The Dawson vs. Morales fight can be seen live on the King’s Boxing Facebook page.

Robinson, 24-3 with 12 knockouts has racked up wins over the likes of Sherzodbek Alimjanov (22-2), Aslanbek Kozoev (25-0-1), Ray Narh (26-2), Alberto Morales (11-1-1), former U.S. Olympian Terrance Cauthen (36-7) & Darnell Jiles Jr. (8-0-1) all while capturing the Interim NABA, USBA & NABO Welterweight titles.

Ray has a golden opportunity in a nationally televised contest to upend the number-one ranked Kavaliauskas (21-0, 17 KOs), and put himself in position for a major world title bout in 2019.

Conto (1-0, 1 KO) will return to 2300 Arena, where he made his pro debut on February 8th with a 1st round stoppage over Jimmie Levins.

In that fight, Conto, who was was a two-time Pennsylvania Golden Gloves Champion as well as a Silver Medalist in the 2018 National Golden Gloves and a Bronze Medalist in the 2017 National Golden Gloves, thrilled his huge cheering section, who will undoubtedly be there to support the South Philadelphia native on Saturday night.