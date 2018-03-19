Split-T Management Signs Brian Ceballo

Split-T Management is proud to announce the signing of 5-time New York Golden Gloves champion and 2017 United States Amateur champion Brian Ceballo to a management contract.





The 24 year-old is a native of Brooklyn, New York had a stellar amateur career that saw him win 17 National championships.beginning at 11 years old when he won the National Silver Gloves championship.

Ceballo, who began boxing at 8 years-old, won 11 National titles as a junior and 6 National titles as a senior which includes the 2016 National Golden Gloves title and 2017 United States National Title.

Ceballo also captured the 2014 World Series of Boxing Team Trials, and was a Olympic trials semifinalist.

Besides boxing, Ceballo is a well rounded individual as he plays the piano, guitar, and has been singing since he was 15 years-old.

“Brian has been the top amateur welterweight in New York, as well as the United States for the past several years. He has proven time and time again that he is an elite fighter and I’m glad he decided to have Split-T Management guide his professional career to the top of the welterweight division,” said Split-T Management CEO David McWater.





“I first met (CEO of Split-T Management) David McWater at the 2016 National Golden Gloves, which I won. I wasn’t ready to turn professional, but we talked. I told him when I do turn professional, you will be the first I talk to,” said Ceballo. “After that, we kept in touch and after I won the US Nationals Championships in 2017, I reached out to him and said that I wanted to turn professional. I would talk to others managers, some with bigger names than him or offered me better deals, but I decided to sign with him because I had a great relationship with him, and I liked him as a person. I felt that he would do the best for my career.”

Ceballo sees himself as a player in the competitive 147-pound division.

“The welterweight division has always been a glamour division where the best fighters are at. In a few years, I will be up there with best and become a world champion!”

The 5’10” Ceballo has a diverse style which he feels will help him excel to the top of the division.

“I can box, and I can punch, but what separates me from the others is that I am a very smart fighter and can adapt to any opponent. You will never see me fight the same way!”





Said Tim VanNewhouse of Split-Management, “Brian is an exceptional talent. He is a well-rounded exciting fighter, who has won over two hundred amateur bouts and several national titles. With his accomplishments and maturity, I think we will see him move quickly and successfully through the pro ranks.”

Ceballo, whose parents are from the Dominican Republic, is trained by Robert Pagan.

Brian is signed to promoter, Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions and makes pro debut on March 27 at The Avalon Theater in Hollywood, CA.

