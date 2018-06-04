Split-T Management signs Tyler Howard

Top boxing management company, Split-T Management has signed undefeated super-middleweight Tyler Howard, (14-0-0, 9 KO’s), of Crossville, TN, it was announced today.





“I’m thrilled to start working with Tim Van Newhouse and Split-T Management,” said the 24-year-old former amateur standout. “We’ve known each other for many years and I know Ryan Martin very well who’s from Chattanooga and have watched closely at the success they’ve had with him and many other fighters they work with. It’s a perfect fit for me at this point in my career.”

Said Tim Van Newhouse, “Tyler and I have known each other for years and I’ve always been very impressed not only by his skills in the ring but also his work ethic and boxing IQ. He prepares like a world champion because that’s what he expects to be and that’s exactly the type of boxer we look for.”

Following in his father and brother’s footsteps, Howard starting boxing at the age of eight, following a family tradition of over forty years. With an amateur record of 53-19, he won numerous state and regional titles. Prior to turning professional in 2012, Howard was also a

2010 National Junior Olympic Silver Medalist, losing to current top contender Mike Reed.





In 2016, Howard graduated from Tennessee Tech University with a degree in Economics.

Howard is fully recovered after having surgery in December 2016 for a torn labrum and has now resumed training full time in preparation of his return to battle which should be announced shortly.

Among the deep stable fighters guided by Split-T Management are 2017 Yahoo Sports Prospect of the Year, Teofimo Lopez; undefeated junior welterweight contender Ivan Baranchyk, 2016 U.S. Olympian Charles Conwell, super flyweight contender Antonio Nieves and 2016 U.S. Olympian Antonio Vargas.