Split-T Management signs undefeated cruiserweight Joshua Temple

Split-T Management is pleased to announce the signing of undefeated cruiserweight prospect Joshua Temple to an exclusive managerial contract.

The 24 year-old Temple hails from Saint Louis, Missouri, and has amassed a professional record of 4-0 with all wins coming via stoppage.

Temple began boxing in 2002 at the age of nine. He compiled several national championships and won numerous medals in his amateur career that included wins in the National Junior Olympics, the National PAL, the United States Mens national and he was a two-time National Golden Gloves finalist.





Temple competed all around the world as a member of the United State Elite team, and the he competed in the World Series of Boxing. He was the favorite to win the United State Olympic trials in 2016, but he fell short to Cam Awesome, and Temple turned professional on July 15th, 2016 with a 1st round stoppage over Seth Adams in Saint Louis.

Temple has racked up three more knockouts, with the latest being a 2nd round stoppage over Kris Renty on June 17th.

“I have known (Split-T Management CEO) David McWater for a while. He is a very genuine person and smart businessman. I feel I can trust him with and take my career to the top,”said Temple. “When I asked other fighters about him and they confirmed what I believed. After I dominate the Cruiserweight division, I can see myself moving up to the top of the Heavyweight division.”

Said Split-T Management’s CEO, David McWater, I’m very excited to be managing Joshua.I followed him through the amateurs for years when he was just terrorizing people at the tournaments. He was without a doubt the biggest power puncher of his era. He’s got a great mind, great frame, and a great family and I think he has what it takes to be the World Champion.”