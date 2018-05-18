Split-T Management inks Erick De Leon

Split-T Management has signed undefeated junior lightweight contender Erick De Leon to an exclusive managerial contract.





De Leon, 26 years old of Detroit by way of Sabina Nuevo Leon, Mexico has a record of 17-0-1 with 10 knockouts.

Before turning professional, De Leon was a three-time (2009-2011) National Golden Gloves champion as well as a Ringside World champion in 2008. He also was a 2008 National Silver Gloves champion.

De Leon turned professional in 2012, and has amassed wins over Fidel Navarrete (8-1-2), Jose Salinas (10-2-1) & Daulis Prescott (31-4).

In his last bout, De Leon waged a ten-round battle with fellow undefeated top 130-pound contender Andy Vences which ended in a draw.





“I am very happy and blessed to join the Split-T Management family,” said De Leon. “I am motivated, and I know we will do big things together. I can do everything in boxing. My preference is to be aggressive and make it exciting for the fans but it comes down to what I need to do to win. Whether it is boxing or brawling, I’ll do what I have to do get the W. I am a gym rat, and I want to be the best, which means I want to fight the big dogs in the 130 pound division.”

Said Split-T Management CEO, David McWater, “I am ecstatic to have a fighter of Erick De Leon stature in the Split-T Management family as well. He is one of the best Junior Lightweights in the world, and I am looking forward to help him achieve his dream of becoming the Undisputed Jr. Lightweight in the world!