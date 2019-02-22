Spence vs. Garcia PBC Fight Camp this Saturday on FOX

PBC FIGHT CAMP: ERROL SPENCE JR. VS. MIKEY GARCIA will premier this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app, as FOX Sports gives fans an all-access look into the training camps of IBF Welterweight Champion Errol Spence Jr. (24-0, 21 KOs) and four-division world champion Mikey Garcia (39-0, 30 KOs) leading up to their March 16 FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View showdown.





The four-part documentary series follows Spence Jr., nicknamed “The Truth,” as the 28-year old titleholder is moving up the pound-for-pound rankings and facing his toughest challenge yet. Training alongside his longtime trainer Derrick James and joined by his father Errol Sr., Spence is looking for the biggest victory of his career on Saturday, March 16.

Garcia, meanwhile, is making the move up to welterweight in search of his biggest triumph to date and a title in a fifth weight class. The fellow top pound-for-pound fighter is joined in his California training camp with his brother and trainer Robert Garcia, his father Eduardo, and his nephew Robert Jr.

The series is produced by Five Films, the multi-Emmy Award winning production company founded by Scott Boggins and Craig Jenest that established the popular “athlete-follow” and “team-follow” formats in sports television.





Programming leading up to the FOX Sports PBC PPV will continue this Sunday with FOX PBC FACE TO FACE: ERROL SPENCE JR. VS. MIKEY GARCIA on FOX (1:00 p.m. ET) as the two fighters sit down in front of each other before battling in the ring.

Part 2 of PBC FIGHT CAMP: ERROL SPENCE JR. VS. MIKEY GARCIA airs on FOX on Sunday, March 3 at 1:30 p.m. ET, immediately followed at 2:00 p.m. ET by FOX SPORTS PBC COUNTDOWN: ERROL SPENCE JR. VS. MIKEY GARCIA.

Viewers can live stream the PBC shows on the FOX Sports app, through the FOX, FS1, FS2 and FOX Deportes streams. The shows are available on desktop at FOXSports.com and through the app store or on connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku. In addition, all programs are available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.

For more information, visit FOX Sports Press Pass.