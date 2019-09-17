Spence-Porter undercard fights

A loaded night of exciting undercard fights will feature top contenders and rising prospects stepping into the ring as part of a blockbuster event headlined by the welterweight title unification between Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and “Showtime” Shawn Porter Saturday, September 28 from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.





Anthony Dirrell vs. Davis Benavidez – co-feature

The FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View event begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features WBC Super Middleweight World Champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell facing unbeaten former champion David “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez in the co-main event, unbeaten contenders Mario “El Azteca” Barrios and Batyr Akhmedov battling for the WBA Super Lightweight title, and rugged veteran Josesito “The Riverside Rocky” Lopez and brawler John Molina Jr. competing in a 10-round welterweight fight.

Undercard action will see a pair of rising prospects and 2016 Mexican Olympians in action as 2016 bronze medalist Misael Rodriguez (9-0, 4 KOs) battles Detroit’s Brandon Maddox (7-2-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-round super middleweight bout while Lindolfo Delgado (10-0, 10 KOs) takes on Mexico’s Jesus Zazueta Anaya (6-4-1, 4 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight duel.





Fabian Maidana vs. Ramses Agaton

The lineup continues with hard-hitting super lightweight Fabian Maidana (16-1, 12 KOs) in an eight-round fight against Mexico’s Ramses Agaton (21-10-3, 11 KOs), plus a trio of Dallas-natives compete as prospect Burley Brooks (3-0, 3 KOs)enters for a six-round light heavyweight fight against Mexico’s Fabian Valdez (3-5), welterweight Amon Rashidi (7-0, 5 KOs)takes on Mexico’s Alfonso Olvera (11-6-3, 4 KOs) in an eight-round fight and featherweight Fernando Garcia (12-1, 7 KOs) duels another Dallas-native in Juan Antonio Lopez (14-7, 6 KOs) for an eight-round bout.

Rounding out the card is unbeaten rising prospect Leon Lawson III fighting out of Flint, Michigan in an eight-round super welterweight contest versus Mexico’s Alan Zavala, super lightweight prospect Justin Cardona in a four-round bout against Norcross, Georgia’s Archie Weah and undefeated Mexican super featherweight prospect Jose Valenzuela taking on Dallas-native Charles Clark in a six-round attraction.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Man Down Promotions, TGB Promotions and Shawn Porter Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com.