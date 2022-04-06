The Last Stand Podcast With New Episode Featuring Errol Spence Jr.

The Last Stand, one of today’s hottest boxing podcasts for making news, hosted by leading sportscaster, SportsCenter anchor and SHOWTIME® Boxing host Brian Custer, has a new home. The podcast, which debuted in 2020, premiered with a fresh look and revamped production features on Monday, April 4 on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel.

The revamped video podcast features top-of-the-line production value with new episodes dropping every Monday on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel and on all major podcast platforms. Custer will continue to provide viewers with unfiltered, straight-talk from the biggest, most influential names in the world of boxing as well as other prominent sports luminaries.

In this week’s episode, Custer gets Spence to dive deep into his upcoming SHOWTIME PPV® matchup against fellow world champion Yordenis Ugás, and a potential fight with Jermell Charlo. The conversation also touches on why Spence wants to fight Terence Crawford and much more.

Excerpts from the episode are below:

On a potential fight with Terence Crawford…

Spence – “It’s something that I’m definitely looking forward to and it’s something that I’m willing to work towards. After I get past Ugás, it could be an easy fight to make – it just depends on stipulations between me and him. I’ll bend but I’m not going to break. I’ll take off my coat but I’m not going to give it to you. So, I think it could happen and I’m looking forward to that fight. I think it’s a legacy fight for him and myself.”

On Jaron Ennis and Vergil Ortiz…

Spence – “I’m not one of those older guys that gets mad or stuff like that when a younger guy calls them out. That’s what they’re supposed to do because if a Jaron Ennis or a Vergil Ortiz, I saw he just recently called me out, if a lot of these young dudes didn’t call me out, I’d think there’s something wrong with them because when I was young and I was coming up, man, I was calling out everybody.”



On his future plans…

Spence – “[To become undisputed and then move up in weight] is definitely the plan. That’s definitely the plan. It’s unheard of for a fighter to stay at one weight class his whole career –especially a big fighter like myself. The plan is to definitely move up after I finish what I’m doing at 147.”