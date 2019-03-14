Spence-Garcia: FOX Sports Packs a Punch with Dual SkyCams, Slo-Mo Arsenal for PBC Title Fight in Arlington’s ‘Cowboys Cathedral’

When FOX Sports presents its first-ever Pay-Per-View for the Premier Boxing Champions title fight Saturday night, including delivering a full on-site studio show, the production power will be in a weight class all its own.





The main event, live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, matches unbeaten IBF welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr. (24-0, 21 KOs), defending his title against four-division world champion Mikey Garcia (39-0, 30 KOs).

“We have a history of super-sizing ‘firsts’ at FOX Sports, and our initial Pay-Per-View effort with the PBC will live up to that reputation … and then some,” said Michael Davies, FOX Sports SVP, Field and Technical Operations. “With a fight of this magnitude, in a venue of this scale and status, we will be holding nothing back.

“Our FOX Sports team has a lot of experience coming to this amazing facility, covering Cowboys football,” Davies added. “We are excited to deliver the big-event feel this audience expects.”





With seven Super Motion cameras, SkyCam in the venue and three-axis DynamiCam mini-cable camera flying over the ring, the FOX Sports 22-camera arsenal also features a pair of live digital-cinema units for capturing epic, explosive imagery.

In order to capture the magnitude of an enormous prizefight, ensuring 24’ x 24’ ring doesn’t get lost in the massive stadium, FOX Sports and the PBC are constructing a major lighting package to be used for the show and for the main-event walkouts.

The show features four fights and runs from 9:00 PM ET – 1:00 AM ET on Saturday night. The action gets started at 8:00 PM ET, with preliminary bouts on FS1.

Click here for the a look at the FOX Sports broadcast team

The fight is part of the recently announced four-year deal with Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) and FOX Sports, bringing boxing back to broadcast television. The FOX Sports – PBC deal includes 10 Fight Nights on FOX, 12 on FS1 and four Pay-Per-Views a year, as well as additional shoulder programming including PBC COUNTDOWN, PBC FACE-TO-FACE, WEIGH-IN, PREFIGHT and POSTFIGHT SHOWS.

FOX SPORTS TALE OF THE TAPE

Production tech highlights, including seven Super Motion cameras:

6 6x Super Slo-Mo Cameras

1 12x Super Slo-Mo moving tower cam on the neutral corner

2 live digital cinema units

1 SkyCam in the venue

1 DynamiCam flying over the ring

1 Digiboom mobile stabilized jib

2 Streaming robotic corner cameras

FOX Sports’ Emmy Award-winning audio package