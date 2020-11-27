Southpaw Promotions and One For All Promotions Present Holiday Havoc on December 19

Southpaw Promotions and One For All Promotions present a stacked card from the Escape Ballroom, Greenville, South Carolina, with Team Havoc’s Melissa Parker and Peter Dobson topping the bill in title action.

Brooklyn’s Team Havoc headed up by famed trainer/advisor Andre Rozier has been consistently active in the ring despite the COVID-19 restrictions, with talents such as Alex Vargas, Giovanni Scuderi, and Melissa Parker picking up multiple victories respectively.

Southpaw Promotions have continued to operate whilst adhering to restrictions whilst still putting on shows in the Mid Atlantic and Smokey Mountain regions, with the Billy Blea guided promotion putting on numerous nights of competitive, action-packed boxing.

December 19th’s card entitled ‘Holiday Havoc’ will see rising New York standouts Peter Dobson and Melissa Parker topping the card in title action.

Andre Rozier, who heads up Brooklyn’s Team Havoc and one of the US arms of MTK Global discussed his charges title opportunities.

Rozier said, “I’m absolutely delighted to be working with Southpaw Promotions and to get Peter Dobson and Melissa Parker in title action is something I’ve been eager to do, and thank you to everybody involved for making that happen.

“I’ve said quite a few times I think Melissa Parker is a future star and I think the future is a lot sooner than you think. This fight will place Melissa in the top 5 in the world and we will look to push her towards a world title fight next year.

“Peter Dobson can really fight and he’s had a couple of issues but they’re now behind him. He’s ready to go into big fights starting on December 19 where he will look to stake his claim to be put back into the top 15 in the world where I firmly believe he belongs.

“This card is going to be broadcast on a multinational platform. We are tying up the loose ends now but this card is really going to shock a lot of people in regards to the quality of the presentation and competition on December 19.”

Filling up the rest of the card is many rising stars such as Giovanni Scuderi, Daniil Plataovschi, Khalid Twaiti, Cesar Francis, Anthony Soto, Brandon Lynch, Ariel Lopez, Vaughn Williams, with more names to be added.

Limited tickets are available directly from Southpaw Promotions.