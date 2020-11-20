Souleymane Cissoko battles Kieron Conway on Joshua vs. Pulev undercard on Dec.12th

Souleymane Cissoko will take on Kieron Conway in a ten-round Super-Welterweight clash on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s Unified Heavyweight World Title defense against Kubrat Pulev on Saturday, December 12, shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and on DAZN in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Frenchman Cissokho (11-0, 7 KOs) won bronze at the 2016 Rio Games at 69kg before joining the professional ranks in 2017, where he is now undefeated in eleven fights – with seven of those victories coming by way of knockout – and signed to Joshua’s 258 MGT and Matchroom Boxing.

Northampton’s Conway (15-1-1, 3 KOs) overcame a spirited start from Navid Mansouri to seal a wide points victory and claim the vacant WBA Intercontinental Super-Welterweight Title, the first belt of his professional career, last time out at Fight Camp.

“I’m very excited to get back in the ring as part of a huge card on December 12,” said Cissokho. “It has been a difficult year for everyone, and I am itching to fight. I can’t wait to put on a show and showcase my skills in the UK for the first time. It’s a dream come true to be able to perform for the British public.

“Thank you to my team at 258 Management and Matchroom for working to get me this opportunity. Training camp has been tough, but I am ready to go 100%.”

“I’m looking forward to this fight massively,” said Conway. “It’s another big fight for me, another big challenge, and another big win. Being on this show is huge. There are going to be massive viewing figures, and I’m excited to be part of the whole thing.

“I know Cissokho was a very good amateur, and I know he’s skilful, but I’m looking forward to showcasing my own skills and showing more of what I’m about.

“He hasn’t fought for a while, so it could be an advantage for me. Being out the ring for a year does nobody any favours but we will see on fight night, either way I’m looking to dominate. After this fight I’d expect more big fights and for people to not overlook me anymore.”

Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) defends his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO World Titles against Mandatory Challenger Kubrat Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs) on a huge night of action that sees Lawrence Okolie (14-0, 11 KOs) take on Krzysztof Glowacki (31-2, 19 KOs) for the vacant WBO Cruiserweight World Title, Manchester Heavyweight Hughie Fury (24-3, 14 KOs) returns against Poland’s Mariusz Wach (36-6, 19 KOs) and Martin Bakole (15-1, 12 KOs) and Sergey Kuzmin (15-1, 11 KOs) fight for the vacant WBC International Heavyweight Title.