Sonny Fredrickson vs. Daniel Montoya May 13, 2017

Undefeated super lightweight prospect Sonny Fredrickson (16-0, 10 KOs) will be back in action when he takes on Daniel Montoya (11-5, 8 KOs) on Saturday, May 13 at the Eastern Michigan Convocation Center on the campus of Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, Michigan





The Toledo, Ohio-native, who is now ranked 11th by the WBA, will face Montoya of Reynosa, Mexico, on the heels of his March 4 TKO victory over Osumanu Akaba in a sold-out show at the Hollywood Casino in Columbus, Ohio

“Everything is going well. I have been training hard for this fight. After my last fight, I only took a couple days off, got right back in the gym and this opportunity came up,” said Fredrickson. “I have seen a few videos on Montoya. He has been knocked out in 4 of his 5 losses and I plan on stopping him too. He seems to know what he is doing in there but I don’t know if he has a strong chin. I am training and getting ready for the bigger fights as they come up. Hopefully, I can break into the top 10 and be around 20-0 by the end of 2017.”

Fredrickson’s management team, led by Rick Torres and Mike Leanardi of Victory Sports & Entertainment, are also confident of his chances in the fight. Torres stated:

“Sonny has been developing steadily and continues to improve with each fight. We have very high expectations for Sonny and he continues to exceed those expectations. Now that he is world ranked, we are looking forward to bigger and better opportunities and hope to have increased exposure for him in the next few fights. We see nothing less than a world championship in his future”.

