Sonny Conto Destroys Waldo Cortes Inside of One Round

Sonny Conto remained perfect as he dismantled Waldo Cortes inside of one-round of their scheduled four-round heavyweight bout at the Osage Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In the opening frame, Conto landed a booming right hand that was preceded by a jab that sent Cortes plummeting down to the canvas, and the fight was stopped 101 seconds into the bout.

Conto, who was making his first start in 15 months, looked very sharp in his brief appearance. Conto of Philadelphia, raised his record to 7-0 with six knockouts. Cortes of Phoenix, Arizona is 6-4.

Conto is managed by Split-T Management, and is promoted by Top Rank

Rodriguez Picazo WBF World Super Bantamweight Champion

Israel Rodriguez Picazo outclassed Mexican compatriot Hector Garcia Dolores to win the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Super Bantamweight title on Saturday night, April 10, at the Grand Hotel in Tijuana.

Rodriguez Picazo (22) asserted himself from the first round and controlled Garcia Dolores with jabs and hard body-shots, and at the same time showed excellent ring-generalship to stay away from the powerful shots coming at him.

In round seven Garcia Dolores (21) found some momentum and attacked furiously with some success to probably edge the round. But from round eight it was Rodriguez Picazo who was back in the driving-seat and in control.

At the beginning of round ten the corner of Garcia Dolores decided their man, bleeding significantly from the nose since round three, had taken enough punishment, and informed referee Fernando Renteria, who consequently waved it off. Official time of stoppage: 0:10 of round ten.

After a career-best performance, the new WBF World Super Bantamweight Champion improved his professional ledger to 21-5 (13). Garcia Dolores, a WBA regional titlist at Featherweight, drops to 9-5 (5).

Promoted by Zanfer Box in cooperation with 2M Promotions, the fight was part of a card televised in Mexico by Box Azteca.



Phiri Halts Segu, New WBF All Africa Lightweight Champion

Hannock Phiri from Malawi did what he had set out to do, as he stopped Tanzanian Yona Segu to win the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) All Africa Lightweight title on Friday night, April 9, at Ubungo Plaza in Dar Es Salaam.

23-year-old “Hardknocker” Phiri had lost a title fight in Tanzania last September by split decision, a fight he felt he deserved to win, so he didn’t want to leave things in the hands of the judges this time.

As the fight entered the last third it was still very close on the cards, Phiri leading by one point on two and the third having it all even.

But the younger and fresher visitor was taking over the momentum of the fight and eventually floored Segu conclusively, forcing the stoppage from referee Pendo Njau at 0:48 of round nine.

The new WBF All Africa Champion improved his professional record to 11-2 (10), while Segu (30), a former holder of the title, drops to 19-11-2 (6).

Phiri vs. Segu headlined a card billed as “Fist of the Lions II”, promoted by Mapoa Entertainment and broadcast live by Azam TV.