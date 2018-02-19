Solis Dominates, Stops Saguilan To Win WBF World Title

Luis Solis had few problems with Nery Saguilan on Sunday, February 18, impressively controlling his fellow countryman for most of the fight before scoring a twelfth round technical knockout to win the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Light Welterweight title at the Palenque de Gallos in Comitan, Mexico.

“Muecas” Solis, now 24-8-4 (20), boxed very disciplined, using his height and reach advantage to keep the unorthodox Saguilan at bay, and landed many crisp combinations to the head of “Pantera”. Saguilan, 38-9-1 (13) going in, had a difficult time closing the gab, and rarely found an opportunity to let his punches go.





Only in the fifth round did Saguilan have some considerable success, when he landed a barrage of hard punches at the end of the stanza that appeared to rock his foe. But Solis recovered well and boxed his way out of trouble.

Other than that, most of the rounds were identical with Solis on top. In the final round it was clear to everyone that Saguilan was so far behind on the cards that he needed a knockout to win, but he didn’t come out with the urgency required to turn things in his favour.

Instead he found it appropriate to goat Solis by dropping his hands, and when Solis consequently responded by landing two massive shots, referee Jesus Salcedo had seen enough and waved procedings off. Time of stoppage was 1:50.

The fight was the main event of a show promoted by Jose Duran and his Promociones Milenium.