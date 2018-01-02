Solihull super-middleweight Redmond signs up with MTK

Solihull’s Mitchell Redmond has become the latest prospect to sign up with MTK Global ahead of his professional debut next month.

Super-middleweight Redmond has been busy preparing for his pro bow, training under Séamus Macklin at MTK Birmingham, with a February fight date set to be confirmed in the coming weeks.





“I can’t wait to get going. My debut is in a few weeks and I’m really excited to get in there,” said Redmond, who claimed Haslev Box Cup youth gold in Denmark back in 2015 during a brief amateur career.

The 20-year-old trained out of Solihull ABC as an amateur but returned to training in MTK Birmingham after a spell away from the sport. And top of his New Year resolutions list is to make his mark in the paid game, having originally got back into boxing solely to boost his fitness.

“I’ve boxed on and off for about six years now,” explained Redmond. “I was a kick-boxer for years as a kid, but my trainer at the time thought I was better at boxing so that led to the switch.

“I only had 10 fights as an amateur (winning seven), but I won that tournament in Denmark, which was a big boost for my confidence. It was great to experience boxing in another country and it’s an example of what I’m capable of.

“I had a bit of break from the amateur game, but I have my hunger back now and I’m ready to make a mark in the pros.





“I was fat and out of shape for a while! I first went down to MTK for the fitness classes at the gym and that’s where I got talking to Will (Stokes, MTK trainer). He was impressed with how dedicated I was so that’s how it all came about.

“I’m working with Will and Séamus now and I love the pair of them – they’re both really helping me progress and I can’t wait to make my debut.”

Profile:

Name: Mitchell Redmond

Age: 20

From: Solihull

Stance: Orthodox