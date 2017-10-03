Smith vs Williams 2 Promo Video

After their epic first encounter ended in controversial fashion, former WBO World Super-Welterweight Champion Liam Smith and reigning British Super-Welterweight Champion Liam Williams, will aim to settle the score on neutral ground at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena, in a WBO World Title Eliminator on Saturday 11th November, simulcast live on BT Sport and BoxNation.





The fight lands in Newcastle after neither man was willing to concede home advantage after their thrilling first encounter back in April; a fight in which both men felt they claimed the upper hand.

On the night, Liverpool man Smith claimed the win after Williams’ trainer Gary Lockett deemed that the Welshman could not continue after being badly cut by a clash of heads. However, Williams felt he had built up a large lead at the point the fight was stopped and tempers have flared ever since about the controversial circumstances of the fight’s ending, with Smith instead believing that the cut prevented him from seizing an inevitable late stoppage in the fight.

The undercard at the Metro Radio Arena is set to feature some of the very best emerging local North East talent, as well as some other excellent young fighters from further afield.

Country Durham’s Thomas Patrick Ward (20-0) will defend his British Super-Bantamweight Championship against Brimingham’s Sean Davis (13-1-0); whilst Guisborough’s Josh Leather (12-0) will face Sunderland’s Glenn Foot (20-1-0) in a what is set to be a pulsating North East Derby for the IBF European Super-Lightweight Championship.

Ricky Hatton-trained Nathan Gorman (Natwich, 10-0) will face Nick Webb (Chertsey, 11-0) for the English Heavyweight Championship in another showdown where someone’s ‘0’ is set to go. Explosive Super-Middleweight Mark Heffron (Oldham, 16-0) another of Ricky Hatton’s excellent young stable of fighters, will also be in action on the card; undefeated Jeff Saunders (11-0) of Sedgefield takes on undefeated Liverpudlian Steven Lewis (14-0)





In addition, local prospects Troy Williamson (Darlington, 3-0) Kalam Leather (Guisborough, 2-0) Joe Maphosa (Thornaby, 1-0) and Michael Watson (Sedgefield, Pro debut) will all appear on the bill.

Tickets for Smith v Williams 2 priced at £40, £50, £70, £100, £150 and £250 are available from:

Metro Radio Arena

0844 493 6666

www.metroradioarena.co.uk

In person from the Metro Radio Arena Box Office

Eventim

0844 249 1000

www.eventim.co.uk