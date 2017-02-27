Smith vs Williams Promo

Long-term Super-Welterweight rivals Liam Smith and Liam Williams clash in one of the most eagerly anticipated fifty-fifty all-British match-ups in recent times at the Manchester Arena on Saturday 8th April, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

Former WBO World Champion Smith is determined to remind everyone he is still the UK’s number one 154lbs fighter after his brave defeat to Mexican pound-for-pound megastar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in the States last year.





Undefeated British Champion Williams, the Boxing Writers’ Best Young Boxer of the Year, believes it is his time and is ready to dethrone Smith and step-up to World level.

WATCH THE EPIC LIAM SMITH VS. LIAM WILLIAMS PROMO NOW!

Smith vs. Williams is part of an unmissable evening of boxing headlined by Terry Flanagan defending his WBO World Lightweight Title against tough Petr Petrov; slick South African Zolani Tete faces Arthur Villanueva in a final eliminator for the WBO World Bantamweight strap; double Olympic Gold Medallist and women’s boxing icon Nicola Adams OBE fights for the first time as a professional and former Team GB Heavyweight monster Daniel Dubois makes his highly-anticipated professional debut along with a talent packed undercard.

Tickets for April 8 priced £50, £70, £100, £150, £200, £300 and VIP £500 are available from eventim at www.eventim.co.uk and 0844 249 1000 and the Manchester Arena at www.manchester-arena.com and 0844 847 8000.