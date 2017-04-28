Slew Of Red-Hot Prospects To Appear On Canelo-Chavez, Jr. Non-televised Undercard

In the lead up to the stacked Cinco de Mayo weekend historic boxing event headlined by Canelo Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 KOs) and Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. (50-2-1, 32 KOs), fans will have a chance to witness some of Golden Boy Promotions’ top future stars including two Olympians and numerous undefeated fighters.

Canelo vs. Chavez, Jr. takes place Saturday, May 6 at T-Mobile Arena and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View® beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.





“With Canelo vs. Chavez, Jr. being a historic event in boxing, we wanted to give the audience guaranteed action with every bout from top to bottom and I believe we will get that in the ring on May 6 with these match ups,” said Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya.

A 15-time national amateur champion Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (8-0, 7 KOs) will appear in the bout prior to the start of the HBO Pay-Per-View telecast in a six-round lightweight fight against Long Beach, New Jersey’s Tyrone Luckey (8-6-3, 6 KOs). The Victorville, California native is riding a four-fight KO streak dating back to August and will look to keep his undefeated record intact in front of a huge audience.

Making history as the first female in boxing to fight three-minute rounds as a professional, former US 2012 Olympic Bronze Medalist Marlen Esparza (1-0) of Houston, TX will face Samantha Salazar (2-3-1) of Dallas, TX for a four round flyweight bout in a Texan turf war battle. Esparza made her professional debut on the March 23 inaugural Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN card where she defeated Rachel Sazoff by way of unanimous decision.

Opening up the free view portion of the Pay- Per- View, former Mexican Olympian Raul “El Cugar” Curiel will make his professional debut against a soon to-be-announced opponent for a super welterweight war scheduled to go four rounds. The Tamaulipas, Mexico-based fighter will look to build on an outstanding amateur career that included a gold medal at the 2012 world youth championships and winning the 2015 World Series of Boxing.

Looking to continue his run towards a world championship title shot, the slick Santa Ana, California-based Ronny Rios (27-1, 12 KOs) will face off with heavy-handed Daniel “El Chato” Noriega (28-10-1, 15 KOs) in a 10-round super bantamweight battle. All signs point to an anticipated showdown in the ring as Rios has won four of his last consecutive bouts and Noriega has been victorious in five of his last six fights.

Opening up the action with the first fight on the May 6 card, undefeated lightweight Joseph “Diamante” Aguirre (16-0, 9 KOs) from Cancun will face fellow Mexican countryman Angel “Sinaloa” Aispuro (8-4-2, 5 KOs) in a six-round bout. Aguirre will fight for the first time this year after winning by unanimous decision over Erick Rosales last December in Mexico.

Canelo vs. Chavez, Jr. is a 12-round fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions and sponsored by Tecate, BORN BOLD, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Adriana’s Insurance and Interjet. Lemieux vs. Reyes is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Eye of the Tiger Management. Matthysse vs. Taylor is a 10-round fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Arano Boxing and Star Boxing. Diaz, Jr. vs. Avila is presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event will take place Saturday, May 6 at T-Mobile Arena and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View® beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the closed circuit telecast of Canelo vs. Chavez, Jr. are priced at $75, not including applicable fees. All seats are general admission and tickets are available for purchase at any MGM Resorts International box office or concierge desk. Tickets also can be purchased by phone with a major credit card at 800-745-3000.

Tickets for “Canelo Álvarez vs. Julio César Chávez, Jr.” in theaters nationwide are on sale now at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in select movie theaters through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network (DBN).

The HBO Sports presentation “Face Off with Max Kellerman: Canelo/Chavez, Jr.” debuts Saturday, April 29 at 12:15 a.m. on HBO.