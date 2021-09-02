Sky Sports reveals new fighters and winter boxing schedule

1st September, London. Sky Sports has today announced details of its new generation of Boxing coverage following deals with promotional companies Top Rank and BOXXER, revealing the first fights in a busy new boxing schedule and fresh fight formats.

Sky Sports is now the place to watch live Top Rank events from the United States in the UK & Ireland, while the partnership with BOXXER will deliver fights from elite fighters from the UK. Following the partnership announcement in June, Sky Sports is also refreshing its boxing offering and brand with the aim of giving fight fans unparalleled access to the sport’s leading pound-for-pound fighters from across the globe.

The first UK event of the new partnership with BOXXER takes place Saturday, 2nd October when Wasserman Boxing athlete Chris Eubank Jr meets Sven Elbir at London’s SSE ARENA, Wembley. They top a stacked card which features David Avanesyan defending his European championship against the UK’s Liam Taylor, unbeaten since 2015, and Cruiserweight contender Richard Riakporhe returning from injury layoff to get back on the world title hunt.

Two weeks later, on Saturday 16th October, Hughie Fury seeks to cement his position as a global topten Heavyweight when he faces the heavy-handed Christian Hammer on a card featuring WBO champion Savannah Marshall and hugely popular Newcastle fan favourite Lewis Ritson. Both events will air live and exclusively on Sky Sports, with tickets on sale from 10am tomorrow via boxxer.com/tickets .

Undisputed Super-Lightweight world champion Josh “The Tartan Tornado” Taylor will defend his crown against WBO No. 1 contender Jack “El Gato” Catterall on Saturday, 18th December from The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, live on Sky Sports and streaming exclusively in the United States on

ESPN+. Taylor authored a boxing masterclass in May, defeating fellow unified world champion Jose Ramirez via unanimous decision in Las Vegas to become the first British boxer in the four-belt era to attain undisputed status. Ticket and undercard information for Taylor-Catterall will be announced shortly.

After 30 years in Boxing, Sky Sports boxing is starting a new chapter with Top Rank and BOXXER, with an exciting mix of elite-level and emerging fighters for Sky Sports boxing fans to watch.

Fight fans can also look forward to bouts from the likes of WBO Welterweight champion Terence

Crawford, Vasiliy Lomachenko, unified Lightweight world champion Teófimo López, unified Bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue, WBO Super-Featherweight champion Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson.

What’s more, Sky’s new coverage will feature some of boxing’s best female fighters including a

Super-Featherweight title unification showdown between Top Rank’s Mikaela Mayer and Maiva

Hamadouche. In addition, Olympian Caroline Dubois, the up-and-coming star fresh from her exploits in Tokyo, also joins the ranks of BOXXER, alongside WBO Middleweight champion Savannah Marshall and unified two-weight champion Claressa Shields. Claressa will be fighting on Sky Sports in the UK, after agreement with salita promotions to fight on Boxxer shows.

In addition to the new list of names, two-time unified world Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is set to take on Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 25th September, Live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The Sky Sports Boxing schedule lines up as below, with more fights to follow:

11th September – FIGHT NIGHT INTERNATIONAL

OSCAR VALDEZ v ROBSON CONCEICAO – WBC Super-Featherweight Title

25th September – SKY SPORTS BOX OFFICE

ANTHONY JOSHUA v OLEKSANDR USYK – IBF, WBA & WBO World Heavyweight Titles

LAWRENCE OKOLIE v DILAN PRASOVIC – WBO Cruiserweight Title

2nd October – FIGHT NIGHT

CHRIS EUBANK JR. v SVEN ELBIR – 12 rounds Middleweight

DAVID AVANESYAN v LIAM TAYLOR – European Welterweight Title

RICHARD RIAKPORHE v KRZYSZTOF TWARDOWSKI – 8 rounds Cruiserweight

16th October – FIGHT NIGHT

SAVANNAH MARSHALL v LOLITA MUZEYA – WBO Middleweight Title  HUGHIE FURY v CHRISTIAN HAMMER – 12 rounds Heavyweight

24th October – FIGHT NIGHT INTERNATIONAL

JAMEL HERRING v SHAKUR STEVENSON – WBO Super-Featherweight Title

6th November – BOXXER TOURNAMENT  BOXXER TOURNAMENT

18th December – FIGHT NIGHT

JOSH TAYLOR v JACK CATTERALL – Undisputed World Super-Lightweight Title

The four-year US output deal with Top Rank gives Sky Sports access to the US promoter’s current stable of nine of the top 18 pound-for-pound fighters and a minimum of 18 US fight nights while through a four-year promotional deal with BOXXER, Sky Sports plan to show around 14 UK fight nights plus Pay-Per-View fights and new formats.

As the new generation of boxing begins, Sky Sports, Top Rank and BOXXER are bringing fight fans a range of new formats with the aim of increasing competitivity in the ring. In addition to Pay-PerView fights, viewers will have a feast of action in the form of Fight Nights and BOXXER Series Tournament shows. As well as high-quality boxing, the tournament shows will bring much more of an event feel to our screens in the hopes of attracting new audiences to the sport and they will also provide unparalleled opportunities for amateur boxers to fight on the big stage.

Alongside the British Boxing Board of Control, Sky is also furthering its commitment to grassroots boxing through a commitment to the development of up-and-coming fighters with plans to offer the live-streaming of amateur boxing events on the broadcaster’s platforms.

The Tokyo Olympics and the heroics of Team GB showed once again how crucially important the amateur game is – whether at elite or at club level – where boxing gyms can act as youth centres. Sky Sports and BOXXER are committed to supporting grass roots boxing and will feature a series of amateur tournaments and an exciting new annual Cup match.

British stars include Marshall, Fury, Riakporhe, Eubank Jr., Ritson and Lawal set to showcase skills on Sky Sports

BOXXER are thrilled to announce that leading British stars Chris Eubank Jr. and World Champion Savannah Marshall are amongst a huge roster of elite level and new signings of Champions and fast emerging talents as it commences a new era for British boxing on Sky Sports and for the sport in the UK.

In addition to Eubank Jr., promoted in association with Wasserman Boxing, and Marshall, BOXXER have signed long-term promotional agreements with heavyweight title contender Hughie Fury; standout cruiserweights Richard Riakporhe and Mikael Lawal; Olympian Caroline Dubois; dynamite punching super-middleweight Joe Pigford and all-action welterweight Florian Marku. Also Newcastle fight icon Lewis Ritson has signed a co-promotional agreement with BOXXER.

An exciting new generation of exceptional talents will be developed by BOXXER, working alongside the British Boxing Board of Control, to become the champions of tomorrow with the signing of the red-hot Azim brothers, lightweight Adam and super-lightweight Hassan, cruiserweight Scott Forrest, super-welterweight Georgia O’Connor, super-middleweight Germaine Brown, middleweight Brad Rea and highly rated bantamweight Ebonie Jones in support of the grassroots of the sport in the UK.

BOXXER have agreed a co-promotional agreement with Top Rank that will see Undisputed junior welterweight World champion Josh Taylor defend his title against Jack Catterall on Saturday 18th December at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, live on Sky Sports.

In another stunning move, BOXXER has agreed a deal with Salita Promotions for GWOAT, Claressa Shields, the Unified (WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA Super ) World Super Welterweight Champion, to fight on BOXXER shows in the UK that could lead to the long awaited rematch in the professional ranks against rival Marshall.

In conjunction with Sky Sports, BOXXER will commit even further and support the amateur code – the crucial breeding ground of boxing – by offering live streaming of amateur boxing tournaments and the creation of a new annual Cup competition.

Through it’s four-year promotional deal with Sky Sports, BOXXER will showcase its ever-growing stable of talent across 14 Fight Nights per year plus Pay-Per-View and the exciting one-night BOXXER Series tournament to ensure BOXXER talent receives continual mainstream exposure and develop into household names.

The list of confirmed signings are listed below with more names to be announced shortly:

HEAVYWEIGHT

HUGHIE FURY, Manchester (25-3-0, 14) Former British & WBO Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion and World title challenger (Managed by Mick Hennessy)

STEVE ROBINSON, Newcastle (3-0-0, 3)

NICK CAMPBELL, Glasgow (2-0-0, 2)

CRUISERWEIGHT

RICHARD RIAKPORHE, Walworth, London (11-0-0, 8) Former WBA Intercontinental and British Cruiserweight Champion,

MIKAEL LAWAL, Lagos, Nigera/Shepherds Bush, London (13-0-0, 7)

SCOTT FORREST, Edinburgh (Pro debut)

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

GERMAINE BROWN, Kingston, London (9-0-0, 3)

ZAK CHELLI, Fulham, London (10-1-1, 5)

JOE PIGFORD, Southampton (17-0-0, 16)

MIDDLEWEIGHT

CHRIS EUBANK JR. Brighton (30-2-0, 22) Former WBA Interim World Middleweight Champion (Co-Promotion With Wasserman Boxing)

SAVANNAH MARSHALL, Hartlepool, England (10-0-0, 8) WBO World Middleweight Champion, (Managed by Mick Hennessy)

BRAD REA, Manchester (10-0-0, 4)

MARK DICKINSON, Birtley, Tyne and Wear (Pro debut)

SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT

CLARESSA SHIELDS, Flint, Michigan, USA, (11-0-2, 2) Undisputed (WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA SUPER) World Super Welterweight Champion

GEORGIA O’CONNOR, Durham (Pro-debut)

WELTERWEIGHT

APRIL HUNTER, Tyne and Wear, England (4-0-0)

SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT

LEWIS RITSON, Newcastle, England (21-2-0, 12) Former WBA Intercontinental Super-Lightweight Champion (Co-promotional agreement)

HASSAN AZIM, Slough, Berkshire (pro debut)

LIGHTWEIGHT

ADAM AZIM, Slough, Berkshire (1-0-0)

CAROLINE DUBOIS, Greenwich, London (Pro debut) Team GB 2020 Olympian

BANTAMWEIGHT

EBONIE JONES, Portsmouth, England (Pro-debut)

The first BOXXER event will be live on Sky Sports on Saturday 2nd October when Eubank Jr. faces hard-hitting German Sven Elbir at the SSE Arena, Wembley on a packed card featuring the European Welterweight Champion David Avenesyan defending his title against Liam Taylor; plus Richard Riakporhe, Mikael Lawal, Germaine Brown, Joe Pigford and Ebonie Jones.

Then on Saturday 16th October at the Utilita Arena Newcastle, Hughie Fury takes on heavy-handed Christian Hammer with WBO World Middleweight Champion Savannah Marshall defending her title against Zambia’s Lolita Muzeya, plus Lewis Ritson, Brad Rea, Steve Robinson, Mark Webster, April Hunter, Georgia O’Connor and Mark Dickinson.

BOXXER founder Ben Shalom said, “We’re thrilled to announce the initial signing of elite boxers, champions and prospects to BOXXER and the forthcoming event schedule. In the coming weeks we look forward to making further big announcements that will take us to the end of the year and into a big 2022.”