Skeete Determined To Prove World Class Credentials In 2018

Welterweight supremo Bradley Skeete believes he is ready to step up in class after clearing up domestically.

The outright British Champion is next out on Frank Warren’s bumper ‘Untouchables’ show at London’s Copper Box Arena on February 10th, with an opponent set to be named soon.





A memorable 2017 saw Skeete achieve his dream of securing the Lord Lonsdale Challenge Belt outright, stopping Shayne Singleton in five at the Brentwood Centre in June before taking the belt home for keeps by outpointing Dale Evans at the Copper Box Arena in July.

And now the Penge native is determined to entice one of the 147lbs Champions into the ring.

“I’m ready to prove I’m a World class fighter,” said Skeete. “I’ve got the World rankings but now I need the right fights to back them up. Jeff Horn swerved the fight with me. I’m avoided for a reason!

“My style would give anyone trouble. I’m ready and waiting to prove what I can do against the best!”

Skeete, 30, is currently ranked at number three with the WBO and six with the IBF.





He was close to landing a World Title fight against WBO titlist Horn, but the Australian’s team opted to face Gary Corcoran instead. Horn stopped the challenger in the 11th round on December 13th.

“Horn took the easier fight in Corcoran and blatantly avoided me,” he added. “I’d have taken him to school and his team knew that. If it wasn’t for Horn and his team swerving the fight, then I’d be a World Champion. I’d have gone over there and got that World Title.

“That’s all in the past now and I’ll be aiming to start the year in style with a win next month.”

Four of the most avoided fighters in the United Kingdom return to action at the Copper Box Arena on February 10th, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.





Ilford Light-Heavyweight ‘Beast’ Anthony Yarde will be aiming to pick up from where he left off in 2017 after becoming the first man to stop Nikola Sjekloca with a heavy-handed display last weekend which lasted less than four rounds; Heavyweight sensation Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois is determined to start 2018 with another explosive KO after his two-round destruction of Dorian Darch; British Welterweight Champion Bradley ‘Super’ Skeete is ready to prove his World class credentials as he looks to entice one of the 147lbs Champions into a showdown in 2018 and WBO Bantamweight Champion Zolani Tete makes the second defence of his crown against former two-weight World Champion Omar Andres Narvaez.

Some of the best up-and-coming talent in the South feature on a talent-packed undercard.

All-action Welling Super-Featherweight talent Archie ‘Sharpshooter’ Sharp aims to improve his unbeaten record to 12-0; gifted Southampton Featherweight Ryan ‘The Piranha’ Garner looks to get his career back on track when he fights over four rounds; Ilford Welterweight Hamzah Sheeraz returns to the scene of his impressive TKO debut win over Duane Green; stylish Ilford Super-Middleweight Umar Sadiq and former Team GB Flyweight Harvey Horn both look to go 2-0 while Beckton Lightweight and Anthony Yarde gym mate Mohammed Bilal Ali makes his professional debut.

