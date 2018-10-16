Skeete: Bring It On Gary, But Not For The British

BRADLEY SKEETE IS quite prepared to entertain the prospect of sharing a ring with Gary Corcoran, but only if the stakes significantly increase.





Corcoran takes on Skeete stablemate Johnny Garton with the vacant British welterweight title on the line this Saturday at the Brentwood centre and the Penge man naturally hopes his friend emerges triumphant.

The Wembley marauder Corcoran has publically stated that he is seeking to complete a win-double over the Ibox Gym in Bromley by wishing to take out both Garton and Skeete.

However, should Corcoran leave with the treasured belt, Skeete insists he has no interest in going over old ground again at British title level, but would be interested with a bigger prize on the line.

“If it turns out to be Gary who succeeds me as British champion people have asked me if I would want to put it right on behalf of the gym?” revealed the 27-2 Skeete who returns to the ring at Brentwood after an unsuccessful tilt at the European title in April against Kerman Lejarraga. “Listen, I have got no problem with Gary – even though in interviews we have said a few things – and I don’t think he has got a problem with me.





“He is doing his thing and I am doing mine. We are in the same weight and a strong division, but I feel myself and Gary deserve to fight for a bigger title and bigger money than would be on offer for a domestic belt.

“I am sure, if he was to beat Johnny and I win a bigger belt, it can happen down the line and I am all up for the fight. It would be a great fight but I have no interest in fighting Gary for a domestic title. None whatsoever.

“It has got to be a meaningful belt, it will be my 30th fight on Saturday and I am at the business end of my career now. I want to secure my future with big fights and big money.”

Meanwhile, Skeete reflected that the wrench of dropping the British title that he won outright following three successful defences was eased by the fact he was clearing the path for his training partner Garton to realise his dream of fighting for the belt.





“My friend and stablemate Johnny Garton fights for my old British title on Saturday against Gary Corcoran and I think it is a really, really good fight.

“It made it so much easier vacating the belt knowing Johnny was next in line and I think it is a fight that everybody is talking about, a great domestic fight. I am looking forward to it.”

Anthony Yarde will be headlining the Brentwood Centre on October 20th when he faces Argentinian Walter Gabriel Sequeira. World title challenger Gary Corcoran and Johnny Garton will contest the vacant British welterweight title. Zak Chelli and Umar Sadiq will both be putting their young, undefeated records on the line in a super-middleweight contest. Heavyweight Nathan Gorman will also feature along with IBF European Middleweight Champion Joe Mullender on the show televised live on BT Sport.

Remaining tickets are available at the Brentwood Centre box office or via calling the Queensberry Promotions Box Office on 01992845710.