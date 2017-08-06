Silveira stops Clark, Chris Traietti captures N.E. cruiserweight title

Former New England welterweight champion Derek “The Surgeon” Silveira defeated former world title challenger Michael “Cold Blood” Clark last night (Sat., Aug. 5) in the “Fight Night at the Bay” main event, presented by Granite Chin Promotions, at Marina Bay Sportplex in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Silveira (12-1, 6 KOs), of Salem MA) used his height and length advantage to out-box the much more experienced Clark (44-16-1, 18 KOs). Due to what appeared to be a broken right hand, Clark was unable to continue after six rounds.

After the fight, Silveira got done on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Ashley Myers. (She accepted).





“I want to thank Michael Clark,” Silveria commented. “My buddy Martin passed away and this fight was for him. We’re back and can go as long as needed because I’m in better shape. I’m a smart fighter and I can counter guys. I hope to be back fighting September 30 in Boston.”

Aleksandra Lopes (L) picked up a big win vs, Lisa Garland

In the co-featured event, three-time world title challenger Aleksandra Lopes (18-4-2, 1 KO) likely positioned herself for another world title shot, taking an eight-round decision from former world champion Lisa Garland (15-8, 8 KOs), winning all eight rounds on two judges’ scorecards and all but one on the other.

“It’s tough to judge,” said the Polish native who lives in nearby Marshfield (MA) regarding her position for another world title shot opportunity. “I hope so. I respect her but I felt that I should implement my sharper skills. She fought hard and came at me. I thought she’d go flat in the later rounds but she didn’t.





“I’m always tough on myself, Wayne (Lopes, her trainer and husband) was happy. I feel that I should have taken it to her more and I got caught up in clinches too much. The heat was difficult, I felt heated before the fight. I was more tired than usual and I let her come in winging wild punches.”

New N. E. Cruiserweight champion Chris Traietti

Iraq War veteran and Quincy’s favorite son, Chris Traietti (24-4, 19 KOs), who is also co-promoter of “Fight Night at the Bay”, pounded Nick Lavin (5-6, 4 KOs) from the opening bell to capture the vacant New England Cruiserweight Championship by way of a decisive eight-round unanimous decision. Traietti teed-off on the over-matched Lavin for most of the fight, but his tough Connecticut opponent lasted to the very end.

U.S. Marine veteran Brandon Montella (8-0, 7 KOs) remained unbeaten, registering three knockdowns against his Floridian opponent, light heavyweight “Money” Mike Sawyer (7-9, 5 KOs), in the second round, as referee Mike Ryan called the fight off right before the bell. Montella first put down Sawyer with a body shot, followed that with a straight right to the face, and Sawyer took a knee for his third trip to the canvas,

In an entertaining fight from start to finish, Whitman (MA) welterweight Mike “Bad Man” O’Han, Jr. (1-0) made his retired fighter father proud, defeating a game Daniel Amaro (0-2-1) by way of a four-round unanimous decision. O’Han, Jr. decked Amaro twice in the first round via perfectly placed left hooks but Amaro persevered and went the full distance.

Undefeated Irish junior middleweight Paddy Irwin (4-0, 3 KOs), fighting at home in Quincy, methodically broke-down Demetrius Thomas (0-5), dropping him with a right hand in the second round, and floored him with a flurry of punches en route to a third-round stoppage only moments later by referee Ryan.

Two-time Ecuador Olympian Carlos Gongora (9-0, 8 KOs), fighting out of Brooklyn (NY), thoroughly outclassed Texas journeyman Larry “Slow Motion” Smith (10-34-1, 7 KOs)by way of a fifth-round technical knockout. Gongora, a powerful southpaw promoted by Murphy’s Boxing, started the fight firing crisp combinations to the head and body of Smith, who took a knee for an eight-count in the opening round. The action slowed through the second and third frames, but Gongora picked up the pace in the fourth, as Smith took a knee again and survived another round. The undefeated Ecuadorian middleweight closed the snow in the fifth as referee Steve Clark halted the one-sided bout.

Complete results below:

OFFICIAL RESULTS

MAIN EVENT – WELTERWEIGHTS

Derek Silveira (13-1, 7 KOs), Salem, MA

WTKO6 (3:00)

Michael Clark (44-17-1, 18 KOs), Columbus, OH

CO-FEATURE – FEMALE WELTERWEIGHTS

Aleksandra Lopes (18-4-2, 1 KO), Marshfield, MA

WDEC8 (80-72, 80-72, 79-730

Lisa Garland (15-8, 8 KOs), York, SC

VACANT NEW ENGLAND CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Chris Traietti (24-4, 19 KOs)

WDEC8 (79-73, 79-73, 79-73)

Nick Lavin (5-6, 4 KOs), Shelton, CT

( won vacant N.E. cruiserweight title)

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS

Brandon Montella (8-0, 7 KOs), Saugus, MA

WTKO2 (3:00)

Mike Sawyer (7-8, 5 KOs), Winter Park, FL

MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Carlos Gongora (9-0, 8 KOs), Brooklyn, NY

WTKO5 (1:45)

Larry Smith (10-34-1, 7 KOs), Dallas, TX

JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS – ROUNDS

Paddy Irwin (4-0, 2 KOs), Quincy, MA

WTKO3 (2:15)

Demetrius Thomas (0-5), Philadelphia, PA

WELTERWEIGHTS

Mike O’Han, Jr. (2-0), Whitman, MA

WDEC4 (40-34, 40-34, 38-36)

Daniel Amaro (0-3-1), Dorchester, MA