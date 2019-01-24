Siesta Boxing Promotions Presents Loose Cannons March 17th – Bracknell

International boxing promoter, Al Siesta is delighted to announce another highly anticipated night of professional boxing on St Patrick’s Day, March 17th at Bracknell Sports Centre.





The show titled ‘Loose Cannons’ will feature an array of local talent as well as international fighters from around the globe. Headlining the card will be ‘The Black Panther’ Luther Clay (10-1) as he looks for his 6th straight victory after dominant victories over Renald Garrido and Yahya Tlaouziti.

Standing in the way of Clay will be the Jamaican born Reading based welterweight, O’Shane Clarke (4-1). There is no love lost between the pair as they have both shared many competitive sparring sessions together, with both men coming to win in the upcoming 10 round contest described by Al Siesta as a “local grudge match”.

Clay will be headlining his third straight fight in his hometown as Al Siesta look to continue building his fighters base support after two successful events in Bracknell in 2018.





A stacked undercard with a host of talent will share the bill with ‘The Black Panther’ including, super welterweight’s George Lamport (6-0) and popular Reading fighter Asinia Byfield (14-2). Lamport last featured on Siesta Boxing’s ‘Bracknell Boxing Carnival’ in September 2018 with a destructive performance over the undefeated Konrad Stempkowski via a 4th round stoppage. Byfield shot to prominence in 2017 with a 5th round stoppage over Sammy McNess to win the Southern Area title live on Boxnation and most recently went the distance in a valiant performance against Ted Cheeseman for the vacant British title live on Sky Sports.

Al Siesta spoke upon the announcement of his next show, “It’s going to be a huge event and I’m coming back with a bang! It’s a stacked card on St Patrick’s Day where we will create a great family atmosphere and we will continue our good work for boxing in the area. It’s going to be an all day affair that starts at 3pm on Sunday the 17th of March. It will once again be a celebration of great boxing with a host of fantastic fights! It will be televised all over Europe; It’s a mega card!

“The area is fantastic! It’s full of great fighting towns and cities; Reading, Farnborough, Guildford, Basingstoke and Bracknell. It’s an interesting area where four counties meet together, so the area really has fantastic potential. The area has a big travelling community where boxing is in their blood and I’m looking forward to establishing new stars like Billy Joe Saunders and Tyson Fury.

Al Siesta continued: “Topping the bill is a great local grudge match between O’Shane Clarke and my fighter, Luther Clay. These guys have had needle for a long time and it’s a highly anticipated fight in the area. We also have George Lamport, Asinia Byfield and Jacob Gabriel debuting alongside many other great fighters. It will be a great event that will be family friendly and catered for people to have a great time. I’m struggling to contain my excitement to be honest with you! Tamuka Mucha is back in action and we have the talented Swedish fighter, Lucy Wildheart also featuring in a 10 rounder. I will be adding some more nice international fights in the lead up to the show for the televised content.”

Reading based welterweight, Tamuka Mucha will be making his long awaited return after nearly two years outside the ring in a 6 round contest and the highly rated South African super bantamweight, Ludumo Lamati (14-0) will take part in a 10 round bout as he looks to push himself further within the top 10 of the IBF and WBC rankings.

The ‘Loose Cannons’ show will also feature local fighters: Aaron Collins, Wesley Davis, Mitchell Preedy, Billy Allington, Luke Pearson, Clay Elms, Sam Horsfall, Darren Codona, Tom Brennan and Aadam Hussain to complete a potentially enthralling card.

Tickets for the event are priced at £50 for Ringside seating and £35 for standard seating with doors opening at 15:00.

Tickets can be obtained at www.siestaboxing.com/shop or via the ticket lines +447701098647 & +447515728100.