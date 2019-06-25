Sid Bowater Back After Two Year Break

Sid Bowater will end a two-year exile from pro boxing determined to right what he feels were the wrongs of his last experience.





It’s taken quite some time for Bowater to pledge his future to the sweet science again, after losing his unbeaten status.

He now returns on BCB Promotions’ summer offering at Walsall Town Hall, with fight night coming up on Saturday July 6. The show has been titled ‘The Heat Is On.’

It was April 2017 when the 29-year-old welterweight, from Wolverhampton, last stepped through the ropes for a bout against Nathan Hardy.





A shock defeat ensued against the unheralded Hardy, after four rounds, in a 39-38 points decision Bowater felt was unfair and unjust.

He’d previously got to 3-0 and shown promise in those three outings, outpointing Ali Wyatt on his 2015 debut.

A first knockout followed when he flattened Dwayne Sheldon with a right hand over the top and a second points whitewash, this time over Kevin McCauley, also came in 2016.

He was managed by Kellie Maloney, before his spell under the sidelines, but has returned to the BCB stable with Errol Johnson and Paul Mann coaching him.

Sparring with the likes of British middleweight champion Jason Welborn has got him ready for fight night, with Bowater eyeing his own glories going forward.

He said: “I’ve seen journeymen run rings around prospects before and not get the decision, but that’s not what happened. I thought I boxed his head off.

“I’d cut him by the eye in the first round and beat him up a fair old bit, he did catch me with good shots and I might have given him the last round, but I shouldn’t have lost.

“He looked shocked to have won, everyone was booing and I’d dedicated eight weeks of my life training for that. It put me off fighting again, I have to be honest.

“I could have tried to bounce straight back but, with the time off, I know what I want now. It’s titles and to collect as many belts as I can.

“I’d rate myself as 80 per cent over it now, I won’t be 100 per cent until I’ve got in there and I’m back to winning ways. That will happen on July 6.

“This is sort of my last chance in boxing, I’m back with Errol and Paul now so the camp has been second to none, as per usual.

“I’m not looking to mess around climbing the ladder, I’m going to push towards getting the best opportunities as soon as I can.

“You can spar as much as you want, but nothing really replaces being in the ring. I’m expecting a bit of rust, but that will soon go and I’ll get into my rhythm.

“I just want to get the victory and to show people that I’m back. I’m determined to impress and put on a good performance.”

Tyler Denny is back in action elsewhere on the Town Hall card, in his first outing since vacating the Midlands middleweight title.

Denny, from Rowley Regis, has also challenged for the English crown and is determined to land himself another meaningful opportunity.

‘Ruthless’ will be looking to build on his 11 wins, with still just the one defeat and two draws on his pro record.

James Beech Jr has relinquished the area strap at super feather, as he’s looking to come down to a super bantam.

The second-generation fighter makes the short trip from nearby Bloxwich, featuring in the paid ranks for a 10th time after nine wins, with three stoppages.

He’s the son of Jimmy Beech, who featured 31 times as a pro at lightweight between 1999 and 2008. He’s a graduate of Pleck Boxing Club, who he featured for 80 times with 50 wins.

Lee Glover will continue his quest to make up for lost time, with just his second bout in three years. ‘The Tipton Slasher’ ended a 33-month spell on the sidelines in September.

An over-the-distance success over Dean Jones at the Town Hall made it 10 victories for the 32-year-old, having previously halted three adversaries early on.

He’s also been beaten four times, having gone twice for the English title at super feather and the Midlands crown at feather. He was also downed by Choi Tseveenpurev in Prizefighter.

Levi Ferguson is Walsall born and bred and is unbeaten after four pro contests, as a super welter, having already gone six rounds.

Troi Coleman, from Burntwood in Staffordshire, is also 4-0 and all points successes. ‘The Hawk,’ a former kickboxer, still trains out of the Platinum gym in his hometown.

Black Country girl Kirstie Bavington, from Wolverhampton, is gathering some momentum since joining up with coach Shaun Cooper at Coops Boxing Camp in Brierley Hill.

‘Bavvo’ could only draw with Borislava Goranova on her paid bow at welter, but has since outpointed Elaine Greenan and halted Katarina Vistica in two.

Amy Timlin, from Southam in Warwickshire, completes the line-up having previously debuted at bantamweight with a spotless points success over Roz Mari Silyanova.

