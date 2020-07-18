Siar Ozgul battles Sean McComb on August 11

Super-lightweight stars Siar Ozgul and Sean McComb are both known for their extremely entertaining styles – and Ozgul insists it will be more of the same when the two men meet next month.

Ozgul (15-4, 3 KOs) faces unbeaten McComb (10-0, 5 KOs) on a massive #MTKFightNight at the LS-Live in Wakefield on August 11, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

It’s expected to be a superb contest while it lasts, and former Southern Area champion Ozgul is determined to be the one who gets his hand raised.

Ozgul said: “It will be a good comeback fight for me. It should be a great, tough and entertaining battle for the people to see on TV. He is a good fighter, but I am ready to beat him.

“It’s very exciting to be back fighting again, and I want to thank MTK Global and Lee Eaton for putting me on the first MTK boxing event.

“It will be strange with no fans around the ring, and I never thought it could get to this point, but that’s life and we just have to get on with it.

“It was quite a break, but I kept training all the time, and never stopped. After this fight I then hope to get a bigger fight for a belt.”

McComb vs. Ozgul is part of a huge show on August 11, which is headlined by Jono Carroll vs. Maxi Hughes and also features Craig MacIntyre going up against Darren Surtees, Sahir Iqbal and Maredudd Thomas clashing for the WBC Youth title, and Pierce O’Leary facing Harry Limburn.

It kicks off a brilliant run of #MTKFightNight events throughout the summer, with the likes of Lewis Crocker, Lee McGregor, Gary Cully, Akeem Ennis Brown, Dan Azeez and more all in action over the coming months.

