Shun Kubo Dethrones WBA Champ Nehomar Cermeno; Sets up Clash with Danny Roman Next

Over the weekend, super bantamweight Shun Kubo stunned the boxing world with a stoppage win over WBA champion Nehomar Cermeno in Kubo’s native Japan.


The upset win sets up Kubo with a potential world title fight with top challenger Danny Roman, who moved into the top spot by knocking out Adam Lopez in the ninth round back in January in a WBA world title eliminator broadcast on Showtime.

“We got passed Adam Lopez in the WBA title eliminator earlier this year and now we’re ready for Shun Kubo,” said Danny Roman, who is based in Los Angeles. “Kubo did a great job wearing down Cermeno, and I congratulate him on the win. I’m ready to fight him. Let’s make it happen.”

