SHOWTIME to stream three Lara vs. Castano undercard fights this Sat.

SHOWTIME Sports will provide live streaming coverage of three undercard fights on the network’s social media platforms as part of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, March 2 from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™, and presented by Premier Boxing Champions.





Streaming action will see hard-hitting contender Edwin Rodriguez battle Mitch Williams in a 10-round cruiserweight fight, unbeaten prospect Antonio Russell square off against Mexico’s Jose Maria Cardenas in an eight-round bantamweight showdown and Leduan Barthelemy step in for an eight-round super featherweight matchup with Mexico’s Miguel Angel Aispuro,

The social media presentation will stream on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page leading up to the evening’s SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING event. The three-fight SHOWTIME telecast begins live at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and is headlined by former world champion Erislandy Lara challenging undefeated WBA Super Welterweight Champion Brian Castaño.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions in association with DiBella Entertainment, are on sale now and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, barclayscenter.com, or by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets can also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. Group discounts are available by calling 844-BKLYN-GP.





Rodriguez (30-2, 20 KOs) has demonstrated his power-punching ability throughout numerous memorable contests in his career. The 33-year-old was born in Moca, Dominican Republic before moving to Worcester, Massachusetts. In his last fight he scored a unanimous decision over Lionell Thompson last February. He will battle Jackson, Michigan’s Williams (16-6-3, 11 KOs) who most recently scored a stoppage victory over Michael Sunkett in December.

Antonio Russell (12-0, 10 KOs) sits between Antuanne and WBC Featherweight Champion Gary Russell in the lineage of the Russell family dynasty, and will look to remain unbeaten when he steps into the ring March 2. The 26-year-old scored two knockout victories in 2018 and has stopped his last five opponents from lasting the distance. He will be opposed by the 22-year-old Cardenas (16-3, 13 KOs) from Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico.

The younger brother of two-division champion Rances and Olympic gold medalist Yan, Barthelemy (13-0-1, 7 KOs) most recently fought to a split draw against then-unbeaten Eduardo Ramirez in September 2017. The 29-year-old from Cuba now lives and trains in Las Vegas and adds another top Cuban fighter to a card already including Lara and heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz. He prepares to take on the 28-year-old Aispuro (11-6-2, 7 KOs), who enters this contest with a three-fight winning streak.

Non-televised action will feature 2016 Haitian Olympian and Brooklyn-native Richardson Hitchins (7-0, 3 KOs) taking on Nicaragua’s David Morales (13-9, 13 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight showdown, undefeated super lightweight Tyrek Irby (6-0, 2 KOs) facing Kenya’s Dennis Okoth (2-1-1) for six rounds of action and unbeaten Aaron Anderson (3-0, 3 KOs)in a four-round middleweight fight against Atlanta’s Chukka Willis (4-9, 2 KOs).