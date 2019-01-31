Showtime Sports To Live Stream Erickson Lubin v. Ishe Smith And Juan Heraldez V. Eddie Ramirez

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN – Live on Saturday, February 9 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT On SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook Page From Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., Presented By Premier Boxing Champions.





SHOWTIME Sports will provide live streaming coverage of two undercard fights on the network’s social platforms on Saturday, February 9 from Dignity Health Sports Park, formerly StubHub Center, in Carson, California and presented by Premier Boxing Champions. Super welterweight contender Erickson Lubin will face former world champion Ishe Smith in a 10-round contest plus super lightweights Juan Heraldez and Eddie Ramirez will meetin a 10-round bout as part of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN.

The digital presentation will stream on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT leading up to that evening’s SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING event. The three-fight SHOWTIME telecast begins live at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT headlined by super featherweight world champion Gervonta Davis defending his title against former world champion Hugo Ruiz.





Tickets for the event, promoted by Mayweather Promotions, TGB Promotions and Sampson Boxing, are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com.

The 23-year-old Lubin (19-1, 14 KOs) returns to action after most recently stopping Silverio Ortiz last April in his first bout after losing his world title challenge against Jermell Charlo. Originally from Orlando, Florida, Lubin is now training in West Palm Beach with trainer Kevin Cunningham and will look to work back towards title contention in his first fight with Cunningham. Lubin was a top amateur who turned pro at 18-years-old and was both ESPN and The Ring’s Prospect of the Year in 2016.

The first Las Vegas-born fighter to capture a world title, Smith (29-10, 12 KOs) continues to challenge top super welterweights and most recently lost decision to WBC champion Tony Harrison and top contender Julian Williams. Prior to that, Smith had picked up victories over Frank Galarza and Tommy Rainone, while also picking up victories over Randall Bailey and Cornelius Bundrage.

The undefeated Heraldez (15-0, 9 KOs) continued to rise up the rankings in 2018 with a decision victory over Kevin Watts and a stoppage of Maynard Allison. Representing Las Vegas, the 28-year-old scored a unanimous decision victory over then unbeaten prospect Jose Miguel Borrego in his first 10-round bout last August on the Mayweather vs. McGregor undercard.

Fighting out of Aurora, Illinois, Ramirez (17-2, 11 KOs) will return to action looking to bounce back from losses to former champions Argenis Mendez and Antonio DeMarco. The 26-year-old had previously picked up impressive victories over then unbeaten fighters Kevin Watts and Ryan Karl.