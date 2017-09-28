SHOWTIME SPORTS® RELEASES ANTHONY JOSHUA & DEONTAY WILDER FULL-LENGTH FIGHTS IN ADVANCE OF CONSECUTIVE HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BOUTS ON SHOWTIME®

WHAT: SHOWTIME Sports released two full-length fights from Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder in advance of their upcoming title defenses on Oct. 28 and Nov. 4 on SHOWTIME. Joshua’s potential Fight of the Year thriller with Wladimir Klitschko and Wilder’s sensational knockout of Artur Szpilka are available now in their entirety on SHOWTIME Sports digital platforms.

The October 28 SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast of Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales will be the first of two heavyweight world title fights airing live on SHOWTIME. The following Saturday, WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay Wilder will defend his title against undefeated contender Luis Ortiz to conclude consecutive weeks that feature four of the consensus top-five heavyweights in the world.





Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko: Full Fight | SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Deontay Wilder vs. Artur Szpilka: Full Fight | SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING





