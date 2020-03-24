Showtime Boxing interview with Stephen Espinoza

WHAT: This week’s installment of SHOWTIME BOXING WITH ERIC RASKIN AND KIERAN MULVANEY podcast features an interview with Stephen Espinoza, President, Sports and Event Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. In the new episode, veteran boxing reporters Raskin and Mulvaney discuss a wide-range of topics with Espinoza, including the current state of boxing and what may lie ahead for the network’s boxing programming once the current hiatus comes to an end. For the full interview, click on the following link: https://s.sho.com/3bkvFp1

Below are excerpts from the interview with Espinoza:

On SHOWTIME Sports’ interim content plan…

Espinoza – “It is therapeutic to look forward to and make plans for things that are more reflective of normal life for us, absolutely. Our goal is to fill that gap with a lot of the stuff we have. We have a deep library of documentaries and we are definitely surfacing a lot more of the archive both ON DEMAND and we will look at it on linear more regularly.”

On what lies ahead when boxing resumes…

Espinoza – “It’s going to be a wild ride. There’s a lot to be made up. There are a lot of fighters that need fights to happen, and I think we could be in for a pretty interesting period of time where there’s a lot of activity in a relatively short window … I think we’re going to see an action-packed, jam-packed schedule whenever we return, whether it’s in three, six or nine months – and we may see people taking a different tact on taking fights.”

On what fight you wish you could go back in time to attend live …

Espinoza – “Chavez vs. Haugen on February 20, 1993 for the WBC Light Welterweight Title at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City… It wasn’t a great fight or great opponent but it’s my pick because of the legendary status that fight has within Showtime’s hallways. There were 132,000 people in attendance, you had Chavez taking the presidential helicopter to events [and] you had Don King getting robbed on his way from the airport to the hotel as soon he got into town. There were so many things around the atmosphere. It was one of those legendary events I would’ve loved to be at for the atmosphere.”

