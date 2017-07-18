SHOW THEIR STRENGTH SERRANO, OQUENDO, CINTRON AND CONCEICAO FOR “VIERNES DE CAMPEONES IN CASINO METRO BOXING NIGHTS”

Three days before their fights Puerto Rican Amanda “The Real Deal” Oquendo, Serrano, Jonathan Oquendo, Jeyvier Cintron and Brazilian Robson Conceicao worked for the media en route to the beginning of the series “Viernes de Campeones en Casino Metro Boxing Nights,” which will present PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) on Friday, July 21, at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino in San Juan.

The fighters trained with their respective work teams at the Félix Pagán Pintor in Guaynabo, where they showed their condition for their respective bouts.

The feature fight will be between Serrano (32-1-1, 24 KOs), the first Puerto Rican and the only woman in history with world boxing championships in five different weights (118, 122, 126, 130 and 135 pounds), and Hungarian Edina Kiss (13-4, 7 KO’s) for the WBO 122-pound belt.

Meanwhile, Oquendo (26-5, 16 KOs) will face Costa Rican Francisco Fonseca (19-0-1, 13 KO’s) for the WBO Latino title at 130 pounds, 10 rounds; Puerto Rican Olympian Jeyvier Cintrón (1-0), the first Puerto Rican boxer to compete in two Olympic Games (London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016), will fight for the first time as a professional in Puerto Rico when he faces Chilean Guillermo Dejeas (7-7 -1, 2 KO’s) to four rounds at 118 lbs; Conceicao (3-0, 2 KOs), the first Brazilian to win a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics and his country’s only ever to participate in three Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016), will fight eight rounds at 130 pounds against Mexican Bernardo Gomez (18-7, 11 KO’s).