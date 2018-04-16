Shohjahon Ergashev fights Zhimin Wang on 4/28

The previously announced 10-round clash between fast-rising, unbeaten knockout artist SHOHJAHON ERGASHEV, (11-0-0, 11 KO’s), a native of Uzbekistan, now fighting out of Brooklyn, NY and China’s ZHIMIN WANG, (10-2-0, 3 KO’s), has now been elevated to a WBA International Junior Welterweight Title bout, it was announced today by Matchroom Boxing USA, promoter of “Straight Outta Brooklyn”,the massive international boxing event set for Saturday, April 28 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.





The 26-year-old Ergashev, training out of the famed Kronk Gym in Detroit, has quickly impressed boxing fans in the United States with two recent show-stopping knockouts and 100% knockout ratio, building a huge following in the New York City area.

In his U.S. debut, the hard-hitting southpaw stopped Marquis Hawthorne in the second round on November 11, 2017 at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Making his nationally televised debut on January 12, 2018 in roaring style, Ergashev knocked out undefeated, highly regarded contender Sonny Fredrickson in the third round in Verona, New York. He is promoted by Salita Promotions.

Wang will be looking to stay in the win column returning to action following a dominant 10-round decision over Anthony Sabalde on December 10, 2017 in Guangzhou, China. The victory capped a four-fight campaign for Wang last year which included two additional decision victories.

“I had a great training camp at the Kronk Gym in Detroit and look forward to making a statement on April 28,” said Ergashev. “I pushed myself to the limits because I know that a world title is in my destiny. Zhimin Wang is a very skilled, strong fighter and I look forward to this great match-up and an opportunity to win my first title.”





Said Eddie Hearn, President of Matchroom Boxing USA, “I watched this young man at our last show in Long Island and he immediately caught my attention. He is a pure puncher and is going to be a real danger to the division. He has a great following already and I’m looking forward to watching him challenge for his first title in Brooklyn on April 28.”

“Shohjahon has all the ingredients to dominate the junior welterweight division and be a star in the ring,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions. “His work ethic, punching power and desire for greatness is very special. Zhimin Wang is a very skilled, durable fighter and I expect a great fight on April 28.”

Advance tickets for ‘Straight Outta Brooklyn’starting at $42 may be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com, BarclaysCenter.com, or calling 800-745-3000. Tickets for the event can also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. For information on group sales, call 844.255.9647.

Headlining‘Straight Outta Brooklyn’on the HBO World Championship Boxing®telecast beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT,former Middleweight World Champion and BROOKLYN BOXING Ambassador DANIEL JACOBS, (33-2-0, 29 KO’s), makes his highly anticipated return to Barclays Center for a 12-round middleweight showdown against undefeated, world ranked Polish contender MACIEJ SULECKI, (26-0-0, 10 KO’s) in a WBA Middleweight World Title Final Eliminator.





Co-featured in a 12-round heavyweight battle on the HBO World Championship Boxing®telecast, Miller,(20-0-1 ,18 KO’s), faces former world title challenger JOHANN ‘The Reptile’ DUHAUPAS, (37-4-0, 24 KO’s) of Abbeville, France. The fight will be contested as an WBA Heavyweight World Title Eliminator.

Previously announced in an outstanding women’s world title unification bout, WBA Lightweight World Champion KATIE TAYLOR,(8-0-0, 4 KO’s) of Bray, Ireland returns to Barclays Center battling over 10-rounds against IBF Lightweight Women’s Champion VICTORIA ‘La Leona’ BUSTOS, (18-4-0), of Rosario, Argentina.

From the boxing rich country of Kazakhstan, the sport’s next big star, 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist, welterweight DANIYAR YELEUSSINOVwill compete in a six-round bout in his can’t misspro debut.

Also featured at ‘Straight Outta Brooklyn’ event, undefeated lightweight prospect and Brooklyn police officer DIMASH ‘Lightning’ NIYAZOV, (13-0-3, 6 KO’s)will be making his Barclays Center debut in a six-round bout.

Additionally, fighting in a six-round bout on the undercard, exciting welterweight prospect JULIAN SOSA, (11-0-1, 4 KO’s), originally from Mexico, now fighting out of Brooklyn, NY, will fight for the fifth time at Barclays Center.

A native of the boxing rich Clones, Ireland, ‘Lethel’ Larry Fryers, (6-0-0, 2 KO’s), is coming off an outstanding 2017 campaign which saw him post five big wins from California to New York. The 27-year-old will compete in a six-round clash at ‘Straight Outta Brooklyn.’