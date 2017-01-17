SHO BOXING PODCAST: LeBron James & Victor Cruz on Ali & His Impact

NBA superstar LeBron James joins the new SHOWTIME Boxing podcast for the latest episode of “On the Record” hosted by Paul Rivera. On what would have been Muhammad Ali’s 75th birthday, Rivera, LeBron, along with guests Victor Cruz of the NY Giants and Maverick Carter, LeBrons agent discuss the impact Ali had on society during the 1960s and today. During the engaging 40-minute podcast, the group reveals how Ali’s remarkable influence impacted each of them as professionals and as men.





“On the Record” is Episode 6 of the recently launched SHOWTIME Boxing podcast that also features Paul Malignaggi’s “From Brooklyn To The World”.

From this edition of “On The Record”:

“This world, I don’t believe, would be the way it is without his presence, without what he stood for… and what he did in the ring,” James said. “I think he was more of a champion—and the reason he is the people’s champ is—because of what he represented outside of the ring. Whatever Ali stood for, he was very proud about it, and he was gonna stand there until he felt like there was some change that was going to be made.”

Click on this LINK to listen to the podcast. Other notable soundbites include:

Victor Cruz reflecting on Ali:

“If you look at the things he’s done, if you look at his career, and the earth changing and life changing things he’s done not just for himself but for the world, for the country, taking a stand on whatever he felt was wrong and being powerful about it and not backing down in whatever he believed in that’s what motivates me. Whenever I think of Ali that’s what I think about is how empowering he was to the world, to the time he lived in.”

Maverick Carter on Ali’s influence:

“He allowed me to be the person I am today and be able to walk into a business meeting or into a boardroom and be confident that I can handle myself and me as a young African American man I can be heard and have an opinion that matters.”

LeBron James on if Ali’s social stance was today:

“Could you imagine Ali doing that today? He’d get killed on social media. People wouldn’t be able to understand, they would’t be able to comprehend what his job is, what he is trying to do. He was making a move that was bigger than him, he knew that, he knew that 50 years from now that athletes like us can now speak upon social issues and it’s ok.”