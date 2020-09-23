“El Martillo” Contreras vs “El Stich” Flores open Telemundo Fall series

Miami, Florida. – All Star Boxing, Inc. along with Tuto Zabala, Jr. returns with this year’s final installment of Boxeo Telemundo. The Fall series opener will feature the hard-hitting Dennis “El Martillo” Contreras (22-10-1, 20 KO) will defend his WBA Fedecentro Featherweight Title against undefeated puncher Carlos “El Stich” Flores (20-0, 11 KO) in the main event on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. Bouts are in the bubble fight zone with no fans, Live on the world’s top Hispanic boxing show Boxeo Telemundo, Televised at 12 AM. ET

Check your local listings.

Contreras is coming off from his outstanding technical knockout performance over Belmar Preciado in August on the Boxeo Telemundo Summer series.

Contreras:

“I’m on a mission to becoming a world champion, and Flores is in my way.”

The 19-year-old “El Stich “Flores was thrown in the fire, winning his professional debut at the age of 16 by destroying Marcos Ochoa by TKO in the opening round in November 2017. Flores has been a fighting fright train continuing his 20 bouts winning streak.

Flores:

“I am excited to be on in the October 2nd main event. This is a dream come true, and I am looking forward to showcasing my talents.”