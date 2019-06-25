Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg earns six-figure One Championship Contract

Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series, a subsidiary of ONE Championship™ (ONE), the largest global sports media property in Asian history, recently concluded its latest season with an action-packed martial arts event in Singapore last Thursday, 20 June.





The brightest young stars in martial arts came out to participate in action-packed bouts. After a series of compelling contests, Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg of Mongolia earned a six-figure ONE Championship contract after his spectacular knockout of opponent Hyun Jin Lee at ONE Warrior Series 6. Also, Xie Xiao Xiang, Michele Ferreira, Satomi Takano, Ji Yeon Seo, Myeong Gu Kim, and Jerry Olsim, each received a Warrior Bonus for their extraordinary performances.

Official photos of ONE Warrior Series 6 can be found at this link: https://photos.app.goo.gl/6d5qngcohGjFhvs16

Rich Franklin, CEO of ONE Warrior Series, stated: “This was our sixth and most exciting ONE Warrior Series event to date. As the competition continues to grow fierce, the bouts become better and better. This season, we’ve had a steady influx of top-notch talent walk through our doors. In the end, it was Shine who impressed the most and we feel he is ready for the bright lights of the ONE Championship Circle. Shine has shown a warrior spirit from day one in the organization and has been through some wars. He has definitely earned this contract. I look for him to do big things in ONE!”





Jonathan Fong, Director of ONE Warrior Series, stated: “This last event showcased the rising level of talent at ONE Warrior Series and Shine earning his ONE Championship contract was further evidence of that. The bouts were the most exciting and action-packed we have seen to date as all the martial artists showcased their best selves. With Shine following the footsteps of other OWS alumni, like Stamp Fairtex, I cannot wait to see who will step up next and look to make a run in ONE Championship!”

Born and raised in Mongolia, fast-rising martial arts talent Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg has been competing since 2010. He is a multiple-time national champion in kickboxing, sanda, and boxing. Zoltsetseg also represented Mongolia in boxing at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. Known for his tremendous knockout power, Zoltsetseg made his ONE Warrior Series debut in 2018, stopping Akuri Ronda of Japan in just under a minute with strikes. At ONE Warrior Series 6, Zoltsetseg again put forth another spectacular performance, finishing opponent Hyun Jin Lee in just over a minute of action. The win earned Zoltsetseg a six-figure ONE Championship contract.

Episodes of Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series can be found on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/OneFCMMA.