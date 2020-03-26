Shields vs. Dicaire ﻿Unification Battle Postponed

With the world currently focused on fighting the Coronavirus pandemic, Salita Promotions has made the decision to postpone and reschedule the Claressa Shields vs Marie-Eve Dicaire Undisputed World Championship fight, originally slated for May 9 at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center in Flint, Mich., and live on SHOWTIME.

Salita Promotions will continue to monitor the circumstances closely and work diligently with Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center, Showtime and state officials to announce a new date as soon as conditions are favorable.

The postponement forces undefeated three-division and current WBC and WBO Super Welterweight world champion Shields to delay her bid to become the first boxer in the four-belt era to be crowned an undisputed world champion in two weight divisions against also unbeaten IBF Super Welterweight Champion Dicaire.

Ticket holders for the May 9 event can simply use their tickets in hand from Ticketmaster or the box office for the to-be-announced rescheduled date. Alternatively, ticket holders can receive a refund through Ticketmaster or in-person at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center box office.

“Unfortunately, the real fight is outside the ring right now,” said Dmitriy Salita. “Once our invisible opponent is beaten, we can get back to watching two undefeated champions and the two best super welterweights in the world vie for the undisputed world title as Claressa Shields continues to build her incredible legacy in female boxing.”

POSTPONEMENT OF THE 4TH ANNUAL ATLANTIC CITY BOXING HALL OF FAME INDUCTION WEEKEND

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – March 24, 2020, – Today we wish to inform all of our friends, family and supporters that after much deliberation, the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame executive team, members and partners have determined to postpone the highly anticipated 4th Annual Induction Weekend, in association with BoxingCon, to the Fall of 2020. Due to the severity of the Coronavirus Pandemic (COVID-19), our top priority is to protect the health, safety and well being for all of you, our domestic and international boxing family.

The historic weekend was set to take place on the weekend of June 26-28.

Of equal importance, in order to maintain the integrity and quality of the event experience, we want to ensure that our 2020 Inductees and their families receive the proper honor that they deserve.

The legendary boxers, sports managers/promoters, media, and special contributors being enshrined into the 2020 Hall of Fame include: Roy Jones, Riddick Bowe, Pernell Whitaker, Ernest Bing, Tony Thornton, Sr., Sergio Martinez, Calvin Grove, Al Cole, Percy Richardson, Tommy Parks, Earl Morton, Steve Weisfeld, Ron Katz, Murad Muhammad, Marc Abrams, Al Bernstein, and Laoma Byrd.

Please stay tuned to our website www.acbhof.com and social media platforms for updates and future announcements, as we are closely monitoring the Federal, State, and Local reports & guidelines.

We also recommend that if you already reserved rooms at The Claridge Hotel, it’s important to call and cancel the reservation. Information can be found at www.claridge.com. Once we have a definitive date for the rescheduled event, we will re-issue an updated prom code. Until then, all ticket refunds are being issued for the 4th Annual Induction Ceremony.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your families during this uncertain time, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

Thank you for continued support.