Shields-Hammer undercard for April 13

Undercard action on Saturday, April 13 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City will feature an exciting lineup, including a women’s featherweight world title matchup and unbeaten prospects stepping in the ring, leading up to the SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION tripleheader headlined by the Claressa Shields vs. Christina Hammer showdown for the undisputed 160-pound world championship.





The undercard lineup is highlighted by unbeaten Russian Elena Gradinar (9-0, 2 KOs) vying for her first world title when she takes on former two-time title challenger Brenda Karen Carabajal (15-4-1, 9 KOs) for the vacant IBF Featherweight World Championship.

“Women’s boxing is experiencing monumental growth throughout the world and as part of this historic night, we wanted to showcase top talent in significant fights,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions. “I am delighted to feature two top contenders fighting for the vacant IBF Featherweight World Title as highly-regarded and unbeaten Russian fighter Elena Gradinar and longtime Argentinian contender Karen Carbajal will battle to become champion. Top to bottom, April 13 will be a memorable night for boxing fans around the world.”

In super flyweight action, 23-year-old Detroit-native Ja’Rico O’Quinn (11-0, 8 KOs) looks to remain unbeaten in an eight-round fight against Northfield, Minnesota’s Vicente Alfaro Martinez (9-4, 3 KOs).





Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Salita Promotions, are priced at $150, $100, $55 and $35 and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster and at boardwalkhall.com.

The action will also include former heavyweight title challenger Samuel Peter (37-6, 30 KOs) taking on Mexico’s Mario Heredia (15-6-1, 13 KOs) in an eight-round matchup and Jesse Angel Hernandez (12-2, 7 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas stepping in for an eight round super bantamweight contest against New Jersey’s Edgar Joe Cortes (6-4-1). Flint, Michigan-native Darrion Lawson will look for his second pro win in as many fights when he faces Saul Almeida in a super middleweight bout.

ABOUT SHIELDS vs. HAMMER

Shields vs. Hammer will pit undefeated middleweight world champions Claressa Shields and Christina Hammer against each other in a battle to crown the undisputed 160-pound world champion, in what is arguably the most significant women’s boxing event in history. The co-feature will pit Jermaine Franklin taking on Rydell Booker in a thrilling 10-round heavyweight bout and in the telecast opener, heavyweights Otto Wallin and Nick Kisner will battle in 10-round clash. The SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION tripleheader will air live on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/PT from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.