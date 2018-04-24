Sherman “Tank” Williams vs. Epifanio “Diamante” Mendoza on May 26

Bahamian boxing icon Sherman “Tank” Williams and Bahamian Sons Promotion presents live professional boxing, “Backyard Rumble”, on May 26 at A Social Affair and Convention Center in Freeport, Grand Bahamas.





“Bahamian Sons Promotions seeks to create an exciting venue in Freeport and across the Bahamas for live and televised professional boxing,” said Kimberly Williams, Sherman’s wife and president of Bahamian Sons Promotion. “Easy access to the beautiful islands of the Bahamas are the perfect place to train and get away.”

Fighting at home in the 10-round event, Williams (39-15-2, 1 NC, 21 KOs) takes on former world light heavyweight title challenger Epifanio “Diamante” Mendoza (43-26-1, 37 KOs), the Colombian knockout artist.

Williams has been stopped only once in 57 pro fights, extending former world champion Joseph Parker and Ruslan Chagaev, as well as top contenders Christian Hammer, Robert Helenius and Manuel Charr, the full distance in their fights. “Tank” defeated former world cruiserweight champion Al “Ice” Cole, fought world title challenger Jameel McCline to a draw, and was leading Hall of Famer Evander Holyfield until their 2011 fight was stopped due to questionable referee decision and declared a “no contest.”

During his 20 ½-years pro career, Williams has used his vaunted “conch (overhand right) punch” to knockout 21 opponents. His many heavyweight titles have included World Boxing Organization (WBO) China National, Oriental and Asia Pacific, PABA, World Boxing Council (WBC) Caribbean Boxing Federation, World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedecaribe and World Boxing Foundation Intercontinental championships.





Mendoza lost his world light heavyweight title fight in 2007 to Chad Dawson. The still dangerous Colombian defeated previously undefeated Rubin Williams (19-1). He has fought world champions Jeff Lacy, Beibut Shumenov, Yunier Dorticos, as well as world title challengers Sullivan Barrera, Luis Ortiz and BJ Flores.

Popular Florida heavyweight Chris Vendola (8-6, 8 KOs) faces former Mid-American cruiserweight champion Terry Porter (15-26-3, 9 KOs) in a six-round bout. Porter, a veteran boxer from Arkansas, has been in the ring with world champions James Toney, Samuel Peter and William Guthrie, in addition to infamous Ike Ibeabuchi.

Texas heavyweight Eugene “Mean Gene” Hill (34-1, 22 KOs), a former World Boxing Association International champion, meets an opponent to be determined. Hill is unbeaten in his last 19 fights (18-0-1).

Also fighting on the “Backyard Rumble” undercard is Houston (TX) super welterweight Star Johnson (6-28-1), Vero Beach, Florida welterweight Johnathan Pierre (2-0), and New Providence, Bahamas heavyweight Amron “Sandman” Sands (3-0, 3-0).





All fights and fighters subject to change.