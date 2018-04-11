Sheffield Fighter Gets Chance To Join Area Title Club

Tommy Frank (@Supertommyfrank), undefeated at 6-0, is predicting a thriller ahead of his Central Area Title fight with local rival Craig Derbyshire on April 27 at the Ice Sheffield Arena.





The Sheffield super flyweight challenges Derbyshire as chief support to Liam Cameron’s Commonwealth Middleweight Title defence against Danny Butler, with the show broadcast live on free-to-air channel Freesports TV (Sky channel 424 and via Freeview/Youview on channel 95).

Although Derbyshire has lost 25 of his 33 contests, he has only been stopped three times, and Tommy believes the Doncaster slugger will put up huge resistance in an attempt to keep hold of his Central Area crown.

With opportunities in the lower weight classes usually coming around quicker, Tommy harks back to a time when fighters cleaned up domestically, and says he would like to eventually claim the Lonsdale Belt via the traditional route of winning the Area, English and then British title.

“Craig has been around and boxed some good kids,” explained the 24-year-old. “He’s very tough, turns up to win, and won’t want to let this title go, so I’m taking him very seriously. I think it’ll be a great fight to watch because he knows he’s going to have to pressure me, he won’t outbox me so he knows he has to knock me out, and that’s what I’ve trained for. It will definitely be entertaining but I’ll be too sharp for him, and I’m looking forward to getting that belt around my waist.





“It would mean so much to win the Area belt. It’s a real title, if you want to do things the old-fashioned way then you win the Area, English, British, European and so on. I want to do it the old-fashioned way like Clinton Woods did. This title would be the first step on the ladder, all my gym mates that I’ve looked up to, like John Fewkes, Sam Sheedy, Carl Wild, Jez Wilson have all done it, and it would mean a lot to join that club.

“I want this to be a good year. I’ve had my learning fights and want to push on. It’s a very exciting division at the minute. If I pick the Central Area up then I want to get a few more rounds and will be looking for the English title. At my weight, by the end of 2018 or the early part of next year, I want to be looking at the British title. Titles are what I’m after.

“I’m really looking forward to the show, and to the Freesports coverage. I’ve been on one of these televised shows before and it was a great atmosphere. Dennis Hobson has done great working with Freesports and they do a really good job on the TV, so I’m looking forward to showing what I can do and getting my name out there; showing people exactly who Tommy Frank is.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions presents Liam Cameron defending his Commonwealth Middleweight Title against Bristol’s Danny Butler at the Ice Sheffield Arena (S9 5DA) on April 27. Also appearing will be Doncaster’s Craig Derbyshire defending his Central Area Super Flyweight Title against Sheffield’s Tommy Frank.





For ticket information call 0114 243 4443.

The show will be broadcast live on Freesports TV. For more information visit www.freesports.tv