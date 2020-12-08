Shawn Porter wants Crawford and Pacquiao

PORTER SAYS A FIGHT VS MANNY PACQUIAO WOULD BE FIGHT OF THE YEAR IN 2021

“I have the greatest chance out of all the guys out there at beating Manny Pacquiao. I think I have the opportunity to make the fight with Manny Pacquiao more exciting than anybody else out there in the welterweight division.

For me, I think I have the best opportunity to beat him, and I also think I have the opportunity to make it the most exciting fight of the year. It will be the fight of the year.”

PORTER SAYS HE BELIEVES TERENCE CRAWFORD WILL LEAVE TOP RANK FOR PBC

“I know him, he’s going to make a business decision based on what’s best for his career, and what’s best for his family. I definitely can see him making a move to PBC because this is where the money can be made, and this is where the biggest fights can be made.

If you’re Bob Arum, I got a feeling Bob Arum is understanding that he’s (Crawford) ready to make that move and because it’s going to happen I’m going to say what I feel and I don’t think he should do that.”

PORTER ON FIGHTING TERENCE CRAWFORD

“With me, it’s 100% the competitive spirit that I have and the willingness to fight someone who a lot of people feel he’s feared and a lot of people don’t want to fight him.

A lot like me taking on Errol Spence Jr., I know what I can do and you give me an opportunity and I’m going to do it , I’m not going to let anything stop me. Really, the only thing preventing me from fighting Terence Crawford is the fact that he and I both haven’t said yes, If he’s willing to say yes the fight will happen.”

These are just a few highlights of the in-depth interview with Shawn Porter. Yyou will find the entire interview with Porter, which is Now Available on YouTube (Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer) and all major podcast platforms (Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify etc.).