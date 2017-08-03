Shawn Porter & Layla McCarter Named Pro Boxers of Year by Nevada Boxing HOF

Former world champions Shawn Porter and Layla McCarter were chosen as Nevada Men’s and Women’s Pro Boxers of the Year, respectively, and will be honored by the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame at a gala induction ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Caesars Palace.

Michelle Corrales-Lewis, the Hall’s CEO, also announced five other awards, including the male and female Amateur Boxer of the Year for the state of Nevada.

“With our amazing inductees, these award winners guarantee us a star-studded roster of deserving recipients,” Corrales-Lewis said. “We are proud to be able to recognize these athletes for their exemplary accomplishments.”





Porter rebounded from a loss to Keith Thurman in an amazing battle with a gritty, hard-fought victory over Andre Berto that has kept him in the title picture.

Porter wore Berto down with his physicality and constant pressure and stopped the ex-champion in the ninth round. The win improved Porter’s record to 27-2-1 with 17 KOs and kept him in the middle of the title chase.

McCarter scored two victories, winning a decision over Melissa Hernandez and stopping Szilvia Szabados in the seventh round to run her current winning streak to 16.

Other fighters to be honored are Yarisel Ramirez, as the Nevada Female Amateur Fighter of the Year; Emiliano Fernando Vargas as the Nevada Male Amateur Fighter of the Year, Kevin Newman as the Nevada Male Prospect of the Year and Latondria Jones, the Nevada Female Prospect of the Year.





Corrales-Lewis also announced that the Hall of Fame will present Jill Diamond its Humanitarian Award and Jimmy Montoya with its Presidents Award.

They will be recognized at the gala induction dinner on Aug. 12. Inductees are Thomas Hearns; brothers Leon and Michael Spinks; Michael Carbajal; Erik Morales; Salvador Sanchez; Lucia Rijker; Ken Norton, Richie Sandoval; Davey Pearl; Debbie Munch; Mel Greg; Rafael Garcia and Dr. Elias Ghanem.

Remaining tickets for the dinner and the induction ceremony begin at $225 and can be purchased online at the Hall of Fame’s website at nvbhof.com.

The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame is an IRS 501(c)3 charity and all donations are tax deductible. The Hall’s charitable contributions over the five years since its formation have helped boxers in need and boxing-related charities. Donations are welcome.

The Hall was founded in 2013 by noted boxing broadcaster Rich Marotta.