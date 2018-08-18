Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Robinson Castellanos – Weigh-in Results

Below are weights and quotes from undefeated Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov and Robinson Castellanos before their IBO Super Featherweight world title bout that will be streamed LIVE on KlowdTV beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT, TOMORROW, August 19th.





Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (12-0, 9 KOs)–129.8 lbs

“For me, this is a very important fight. The level of my opposition is growing from fight to fight, and [Castellnaos} is the most dangerous and the most top contender in my career. He boxed in the top matches in America and his fights were shown on American TV. His fights were always spectacular, and I think the audience remembered him. For me, this is a great incentive, to defeat such a fighter who, as with the child, dealt with the Olympic champion and world champion in professionals Yuriorkis Gamboa! I’m even more motivated by the fact that my fight will be broadcast in America, my dream is to get on the American ring, I want to show my skills in battles with top boxers, I want fights with Salido, with Gamboa, with Birchelt, with Vargas, with Davis. These are fighters who are on the radar of my team! If the American public likes my boxing, I’m sure that I will soon be able to come to the US to express myself. I want to write my name in the history of Boxing, and this is just the beginning of my journey! ”

“My attitude is only to win. We’re ready for all 12 rounds. I studied the opponent. All preparation has been successful. The tasks to be fulfilled are fulfilled. Now it is necessary all this work to show in battle “. ⠀

Robinson Castellanos–129.1 lbs





“I have seen Shavkatdzhon in YouTube, he is good, seems like have speed hands and good legs, now we will check of have also good chin. I do and have chin and an Aztek warrior heart, so the fans can expect a violent fight, if he is well prepared, it’s going to be a war. The promoter didn’t put my name in the poster, now Rakhimov will pay for it, because unfortunately for him, even when I am not in the poster, I’ll be in the ring with all my heart.”

“I feel good in Russia. There are great people here. I’ll lay out in the ring. I worked with my brother and coach. I worked with various partners. I have to win this fight. What this strategy will be – 12 rounds or ahead of schedule – depends on both fighters.”

There will be a full undercard featuring:

WBC INTERNATIONAL SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT TITLE

Mahmaddakhuja Yagubov-129.6 lbs (11-0, 7 KO) v. Victor Gonzalez–128.7 lbs (18-1, 9 KO)

INTERNATIONAL SUPER WELTERWEIGHT BOUT

Magomed Kurbanov–156.5 lbs (14-0, 11 KO) v. Charles Manyuchi-155.3 lbs (22-3-1, 13 KO)

WBO ORIENTAL WELTERWEIGHT TITLE

Eduard Skavynski–146.2 (8-0, 6 KOs) v.Oleksandr Ivanov-146.6 lbs (15-3, 8 KOs)

HEAVYWEIGHT DEBUT

Evgeny Tischenko–213.4 lbs – 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist makes his pro debut against Williams Ocando–201.7 lbs (19-6, 16 KOS)

KlowdTV is a 24/7 live streaming service that has over 32 live channels and 50 music channels.

KlowdTV can be accessed on the KlowdTV Box, Apple TV, Opera TV, Smart TV’s, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Computer browsers, ROKU, and all IOS or Android devices.

To sign up visit www.klowdtv.com and choose the premium package option.

The Rakhimov v. Castellanos bout is available on KlowdTV to United States viewers only. There will be no free trials available for live boxing events.