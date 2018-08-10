Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov faces Robinson Castellanos on Aug.19 on KlowdTV

KlowdTV is proud to announce that it will stream the IBO Super Featherweight title bout between Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov and Robinson Castellanos on Sunday, August 19th at 10:00 AM EST / 7:00 AM PST.





“We are happy to give boxing fans this special event from Ekaterinburg, Russia,” said Robert Herring, Sr., CEO of KlowdTV. “We got an incredible response for the July 21st Cruiserweight world title fight, and all fans who subscribed to that fight, will be able to see this important bout featuring one of the best young fighters in the world in Rakhimov against a tough competitor in Castellanos, who has defeated many top names in the sport.”

Rakhimov of Ekaterinburg, Russia will be fighting in front of his hometown fans.

The 23-year-old Rakhimov is a three-year professional who already has great victories over Visita Gairabekov (1-0), Mirzhan Zhaxylykov (9-0), Rogelio Jun Doliguez (21-3-2), Jimmy Paypa (19-3-1), and Emanuel Lopez (27-6-1). In his last bout he won the IBO Super Featherweight title with an 8th round stoppage over former world champion Malcolm Klassen on February 10th.





Castellanos of Celaya, Mexico has a deceiving record of 24-13 with 14 knockouts.

The 36-year-old Castellanos is a 16-year professional, who started out slowly by only going 7-9 in his first 16 bouts. Since then he has gone 17-4 with big wins over Alejandro Sanabria (24-0-1), Christopher Perez (19-0), Alberto Garza (23-4-1), Aldimar Silva (12-1), Orlando Rizo (14-2), Miguel Angel Gonzalez (16-3-1), Omar Estrella (16-4-2), former world champion Celestino Caballero (36-4-2), former world title challenger Ronny Rios (22-0), former world title challenger Rocky Juarez, and former world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa (26-1).

In his last bout, Castellanos competed for the WBA Super Featherweight title, but came up just short as he was on the wrong end of a controversial technical majority decision with Jezreel Corrales on July 15th.





There will be a full undercard featuring:

WBC INTERNATIONAL SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT TITLE

Mahmaddakhuja Yagubov (11-0, 7 KO) v. Victor Gonzalez (18-1, 9 KO)

INTERNATIONAL SUPER WELTERWEIGHT BOUT

Magomed Kurbanov (14-0, 11 KO) v. Charles Manyuchi (22-3, 13 KO)

CRUISERWEIGHT DEBUT

Evgeny Tischenko – 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist

KlowdTV is a 24/7 live streaming service that has over 32 live channels and 50 music channels.

KlowdTV can be accessed on the KlowdTV Box, Apple TV, Opera TV, Smart TV’s, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Computer browsers, ROKU, and all IOS or Android devices.

To sign up visit www.klowdtv.com and choose the premium package option.

The Rakhimov v. Castellanos bout is available on KlowdTV to United States viewers only. There will be no free trials available for live boxing events.