Shavkat Rakhmonov captures M-1 Challenge welterweight crown & Khadis Ibragimov retains M-1 Challenge light heavyweight title

Kazakh power was on display at last night’s M-1 Challenge 101, which featured a pair of M-1 Challenge title fights, in Almaty, Kazakhstan.





Home country fighters won five of five fights, including the main event, in which undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov (11-0) knocked out his Russian opponent, Danila Prikaza (11-3-1).

Rakhmonov thrilled his countrymen in attendance, unleashing a barrage of unanswered punches on Prikaza, until the referee halted the fight midway through the second round (pictured below), capturing the vacant M-1 Challenge welterweight crown.

The 24-year-old Rakhmonov became the first undisputed M-1 Challenge champion from Kazakhstan.

In a battle between undefeated challengers, Russian Khadis Ibragimov (8-0) stopped Rafal “Kijana” Kijanczuk (7-1), of Poland, in the opening round to retain his M-1 Challenge light heavyweight title.





Ibragimov (on top) was too much for Kijanczuk

In a post-fight interview, Ibragimov said that he is now ready to sign with the UFC and start his quest for a new title belt.

Kazakhstan flyweight Arman Ashimov (10-3-1), the former Interim M-1 Challenge flyweight titlist, won a unanimous decision despite a broken hand over previously undefeated Brazilian Kayck “Chuck” Alencar (9-1), the South American Muay Thai champion. Ashimov broke his hand in the same place he did in his fight with current M-1 Challenge flyweight champion Aleksander Doskalchuk in their undisputed title fight last year.

Frenchmen won the opening two fights of the main card. Featherweight Anthony “La Masse” Dizy (12-3) won his M-1 Global debut, taking a split decision from previously undefeated Abubakar Mestoev (7-1), of Russia. Michael “Ragnar” Lebout (19-9-2) submitted Russian Alik Albogachiev (5-2) in the second round, earning him a title shot against M-1 Challenge lightweight champion Roman Bogatov.

On the preliminary card, Brazilian Jean “Panqueka” Petrick (10-3) defeated Russian middleweight Denis Tiuliulin (5-4) by way of split decision, Canadian heavyweight Tanner “Bulldozer” Boser (15-5-1) and Zaur Gadzhibabayev (7-2-1), of Azerbaijan, fought to a three-round draw, and American featherweight “Gorgeous” George Garcia (9-3) turned in an impressive M-1 Global debut, using a rear naked choke to submit Ukrainian Yuri Chobuka (10-2) in the third round. Garcia was losing the fight until the final 30-seconds, in which, he took down Chobuka, tried a few choke-holds and finished him off with only 20-seconds remaining for the Submission of the Night.

In a fight between a pair of 4-0 lightweights, two-time Kazakhstan National and Asian grappling champion, Azamat “Massaget” Bakytov (5-0) won a unanimous decision over Boris Medvedev (4-1), of Russia.

Another previously unbeaten fighter, Russian middleweight Ivan Bogdanov (6-1) was punched out by Vadim Shabadash (9-3) in the opening round.

On the pre-undercard, Kazakh flyweight Assu “Zulfikhar” Almabaev (10-2) knocked of yet another undefeated fighter, Frenchman Pierre Ludet (5-1), locking in a guillotine choke for a second-round submission.

Undefeated bantamweight Abylaikhan Kadyrkhan (5-0) got thing rolling in the first fight of the night, blasting out former Georgian National amateur champion Beno Adamia (5-4-1) via punches at the 53-second mark of the first round.

Below find the official results and photo gallery:

MAIN CARD

MAIN EVENT – VACANT M-1 CHALLENGE WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Shavkat Rakhmonov (11-0, M-1: 6-0), Kazakhstan

WKO/TKO2 (Punches – 2:16)

Danila Prikaza (11-3-1, M-1: 8-3), Russia

(Rakhmonov wins M-1 Challenge welterweight title)

CO-FEATURE – M-1 LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Khadis Ibragimov (8-0, M-1: 4-0), Champion, Russia

WKO/TKO1

Rafal Kijanczuk, Challenger, (7-1, M-1: 3-1), Poland

( M-1 Challenge light heavyweight title)

FLYWEIGHTS

Arman Ashimov (10-3-1, M-1: 4-1), Kazakhstan

WDEC

Kayck Alencar (9-1, M-1: 1-1), Brazil

150-LBS CATCHWEIGHT

Anthony Dizy(6-1, M-1: 1-0), France

WDEC3

Abubakar Mestoev (7-1, M-1: 7-1), Russia

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Mickael Lebout (19-9-2, M-1: 3-1), France

WSUB2

Alik Albogachiev (5-2, M-1: 5-2), Russia

UNDERCARD

HEAVYWEIGHTS

Zaur Gadzhibabayev (9-3-1, M-1: 5-1-1), Azerbaijan

D3

Tanner Boser (15-5-1, M-1: 0-0-1), Canada

MIDDLEWEIGHTS

Jean Petrick (10-3, M-1: 2-0), Brazil

WDEC3

Denis Tiuliulin (5-4, 1 NC, M-1: 1-2), Russia

Vadim Shabadash (9-3, M-1: 4-1), Ukraine

WKO/TKO1 (Punches – 3:54)

Ivan Bogdanov (6-1, M-1: 1-1), Russia

LIGHTWEIGHTS

Azamat Bakytov (5-0, M-1: 1-0), Kazakhstan

WDEC3

Boris Medvedev (4-1, M-1: 3-1), Russia

FEATHERWEIGHTS

George Garcia (9-3, M-1: 1-0), USA

WSUB3 (Rear Naked Choke – 4:45)

Yuri Chobuka (10-2, M-1: 2-1), Ukraine

PRE-UNDERCARD

FLYWEIGHTS

Assu Almabaev (10-2, M-1: 2-0), Kazakhstan

WSUB2 (Guillotine Choke)

Pierre Ludet (5-1, M-1: 1-1), France

BANTAMWEIGHTS

Abylaikhan Kadyrkhan (5-0, M-1: 1-0), Kazakhstan

WKO/TKO1 (Punches – 0:53)

Beno Adamia (5-4-1, M-1: 0-1), Georgia

Anthony Dizy (R) won his M-1 debut by decision

Denis Tiuliulin was a bloody mess after his fight

Arman Ashimov (L) and Kayck Alencar both got their kicks in

Mickael Lebout (on top) submitted Alik Albogachiev

Assu Almabaev (R) tossed Pierre Ludet

Heavyweights Zaur Gadzhibabayev (L) and Tanner Boser battled to a draw

