Shaun Cooper Opponent Change, Kaisee Benjamin Makes His Pro Boxing Debut In Dudley On Friday

Shaun Cooper’s opponent has changed again for Friday’s fight night at the Venue in Dudley – where Kaisee Benjamin will now make his pro debut.

A second additional bout added to the line-up will see Birmingham’s Benjamin turn over in a four-round welterweight affair, writes Craig Birch.

The 21-year-old is a graduate from the amateur ranks of Eastside Boxing Club and, like Cooper, has taken Jon Pegg as his head coach.





‘Kaboom’ Benjamin had 25 unpaid outings and won 20 of them, winning an England Senior Development Class B national title at 69kg two years ago.

He’s been paired with Wiltshire-based Northern Irishman Paul Cummings, who took Nigel Benn’s son Harley the distance on his last appearance in February.

Cooper will now take on Luke Fash, who is filling the breach after both Dan Carr and Ben Mulligan were rendered unavailable to face him. Fash, 27, has just passed 25 pro contests.

Walsall’s Cooper entered the paid lightweight division in April with a 40-36 points whitewash over Qasim Hussain, who has only ever been stopped once in 82 pro contests.





‘The Scorpion,’ just 20 and previously of Walsall Wood Boxing Club, again has Pegg, who trains Craig Cunningham and European welterweight champion Sam Eggington, in his corner.

The main event will see Rowley Regis’ Tyler Denny square up to Anthony Fox, with the British Challenge middleweight title on the line, in an eight-rounder.

The chief support clash is a six-round heavyweight clash between Polish giant Krzysztof Kosela, making his UK debut, and English southpaw Chris Healey.

Dudley’s own Les Byfield has Russell Midgley in the super featherweight division over four, while Brummie Kane Baker tackles Danny Little over the same distance at welter.

Leicester’s CJ Challenger completes the line-up over four at super welter, with Latvian Zaurs Sadihovs his next test.

Tickets, priced at £35 and £50 ringside with waitress service, are still available now by calling 07976 283 157. Alternatively, contact any of the fighters on Facebook.