Shaun Cooper vs Ben Mulligan – June 9

Walsall’s Shaun Cooper will tackle the durable Ben Mulligan on his second professional contest at the Venue in Dudley on Friday night.

Cooper will go toe-to-toe with the Northern Irishman in his second four-rounder after debuting at the same venue in April, writes Craig Birch.

He entered the paid lightweight division with a 40-36 points whitewash over Qasim Hussain, who has only ever been stopped once in 82 pro contests.





Now he takes on Mulligan, a 31-year-old who is winless but has failed to see out the distance just once in 12 bouts.

Cooper will want his opponent firing on all cylinders as he looks to make his way in the pro game, after a successful debut.

‘The Scorpion,’ just 20 and a graduate of Walsall Wood Boxing Club, has Jon Pegg, who coaches Cunningham and European welterweight champion Sam Eggington, in his corner.

Cooper said: “The training is enjoyable and they are improving me every time, step by step for every fight. I thank Jon and the team for what they do for me.





“They push you to your limits and encourage you go to better, I can’t ask for any more than that really. I’ve had my wisdom teeth out, but we’ve got everything we needed to in now.

“I had a tough debut, he kept on coming and brought the best out of me. If I get guys keep coming forward like that, it will become the norm for me and I gave him a good run for his money.

“It went really well last time and I had a good crowd supporting me, so I want another hard test to put me through my paces.

“I feel like I can take my time and pick my shots with more accuracy as a pro and show a lot of what I’ve been working on in the gym.

“Hopefully, after a couple of years, I’ll be ready for title fights and I’d love to be in the running to achieve things.”

The main event will see Rowley Regis’ Tyler Denny take on Anthony Fox, with the British Challenge middleweight title on the line, in an eight-rounder.

The chief support clash is a six-round heavyweight contest between Polish giant Krzysztof Kosela, making his UK debut, and English southpaw Chris Healey.

Dudley’s own Les Byfield takes on Russell Midgley in the super featherweight division over four, while Brummie Kane Baker tackles Danny Little over the same distance at welter.

Leicester’s CJ Challenger completes the line-up over four at super welter, but is again waiting on an opponent after Sam Omidi’s withdrawal.

Tickets, priced at £35 and £50 ringside with waitress service, are still available now by calling 07872 429 921. Alternatively, contact Shaun on Facebook.