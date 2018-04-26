Shaka Thompson Excited To Be Back Out

Shaka Excited To Be Back Out





Fresh from a win at Villa Park in March Shaka Thompson (3-0 0KO’s) faces a quick turnaround as he looks ahead to featuring on BCB Promotions’ ‘Neutral Ground’ show at Walsall Town Hall on Friday, 4th May.

“I’m very happy with the opportunity to be boxing on a big show to showcase my abilities in front of a large crowd,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “It’s beneficial for me to be back in the ring as soon as I am because it allows me to be sharp and grow with experience.”

Each of Thompson’s three previous opponent’s have taken him the distance something the Birmingham native isn’t too concerned about it

“I train out of the Hall Green boxing club, and I am being coached by Tom Chaney, every day I step in the gym I’m learning and perfecting my craft.





At the moment I’m still in the early stages of my pro career, I’m only 22 so I’ve got time on my side. I’ve been very happy with my three performances my aim is to always work on the tactics I’ve been drilling in the gym with Tom. If the knockout comes it comes my main priority is to win and move forward in my career.”

Thompson trains at the same gym as British champion Tommy Langford and is confident his stable mate will get the job done in the huge British title clash that headlines the show.

“It’s a very entertaining match up, I’ve seen Jason Welborn box before when I was an amateur watching a pro show. He is a tough, come forward boxer but I train along side Tommy everyday and this guy trains his heart out he is a machine and has a very high boxing IQ. I believe he will be coming out the victor.”

Despite his obvious interest in the main event Thompson is confident his fans will make plenty of noise on the night as he looks to make a statement.





“I am truly blessed to have the supporters who buy my tickets because without them I wouldn’t be able to go after my dreams. I want to say a big thank you to my loyal sponsor Tony Geraghty Butchers they have been supporting me since the amateurs and have been with me ever since.”.”

Tickets, for Langford versus Welborn, priced at £50 standard unreserved and £150 VIP Ringside, are on sale now from the Walsall Town Hall Box Office 0845 111 2900. The undercard features Denny, Doncaster Heavyweight and two-time Commonwealth Title Challenger, Dave Allen, Walsall featherweight, Rachel Ball, Swadlincote super welterweight, Ross Hollis, and Birmingham super lightweight Kane Baker.

The weigh-in and aftershow party will take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Drive, Walsall (just off junction 10 of the M6).