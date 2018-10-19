Puño Limpio next Friday on October 26

Seven fights will be played in the new episode of “A Puño Limpio”, which will star in the rematch between Bernard “Bimbo” Lebrón and Antonio Sánchez on Friday, October 26 at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, in a presentation by PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing, which will be broadcast by Wapa Deportes.





“We will officially present seven bouts in this edition of “A Puño Limpio”, where we will be starring the rematch between Bimbo Lebrón and Antonio Sánchez, accompanied by a group of prospects from the area in good fights,” said Iván Rivera, president of PRBBP.

The main event of the night will be the second fight between Bimbo Lebrón (10-1, 4 kos) and Antonio Sánchez (5-5-2, 3 kos), who will fight at 10 rounds in 140 pounds after a first match in which Lebrón won by a closed unanimous decision over Sanchez.

In six rounds fights, John Correa (5-0, 5 kos) will faced the Mexican Daniel Echevarría (19-6, 17 kos) in 152 pounds, and Jonathan Lopez (3-0, 3 kos) will fight against Mexican Jonathan Lecona (17-22-4, 6 kos) at 118 pounds.

On the other hand, in four rounds fights Bryan Lopez (1-0, 1 kos) will face Luis Enrique Rivera (1-1, 1 kos) at 130 pounds; Alfredo Cruz (1-0, 1 kos) will face Alexis Diaz (2-20, 1 kos) at 115 pounds; Yasiel Ortiz (1-0) will fight against a rival to be determined at 130 pounds, and debutants Angel Marrero and Nisk Steven will face at 140 pounds.





The series “A Puño Limpio”, in its first part, took place between 2011 and 2012 with shows around Puerto Rico, and had in action fighters like the current world champion Emmanuel “Manny” Rodríguez (in his debut), former world champion Manuel Alejandro “Manny” Siaca, later world champion McJoe Arroyo, as well as future world challengers McWilliams Arroyo, Jonathan Oquendo, José “Chelo” González and David Quijano, and then prospect Jonathan “Bomba “González, among others.

Next “A Puño Limpio” dates in 2018 will be on November 16 and December 7.