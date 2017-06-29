SES Boxing Ink Amateur-Superstar Mohammed Rabii

Amateur World-Champion 2015, WSB Boxer “Of the Year” and 2016 Rio Olympic-Bronze-Medalist Mohammed Rabii of Morocco signed a 5-Year professional contract with German powerhouse promoter SES Boxing. The 23-Year old former amateur standout, who currently stats a record of 2(1KO)-0 at the professional rankings will step into the ring for his third professional fight this Saturday in Évian-Les-Bains, France, showcased live on French channel Canal+. Rabii is a national hero in his home of Morocco and wants to become the first Moroccan professional boxing World Champion.

“I want to become a World Champion! SES will take me to the top at the professionals. I’m very confident in my promoter and the team behind me. I found partners that I can trust. This is the most important to me,” says an excited Mohammed Rabii, who also had multiply offers from other promoters around the world.

“I’m delighted to welcome one of the biggest prospects in worldwide boxing in my stable. The goal is to make him a professional World Champion”, says passionate SES Boxing Promoter Ulf Steinforth of Germany, who was promoting many European World-Champions over the past 15-Years and not only has Rabii in action this Saturday in France but on the same night promotes a European Championship show in Germany.





“I believe that SES Boxing is the right promoter. We have a good relationship with the whole team. We feel that they give us the right platform and the right backing to become World Champion”, says international Boxing Manager Gary Hyde, who also lead former Amateur-Superstar Guillermo Rigondeaux to win a world title at the professionals.

“Surely this team can take Mohammed to the top. I think he got the talent and the right attitude. He is a very humble person. He has everything to become a worldwide boxing superstar and an Arabian sports hero,” says international sports promoter Benedikt Poelchau, better known as “Benny Blanko”, who also guides the careers of 15 other European fighters and recently worked in the sports promotion field with superstars such as Floyd Mayweather and Tyson Fury.