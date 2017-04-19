Serrano-Santana this Saturday on Showtime Extreme

Four-time world champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano will look for a record-setting fifth world title when she battles former world champion Dahiana Santana for the vacant WBO Bantamweight World Championship on Saturday, April 22 in the featured bout of SHOWTIME BOXING on SHO EXTREME, presented by Premier Boxing Champions, from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™.





Televised coverage on SHOWTIME EXTREME begins at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT with an eight-round showdown between unbeaten 140-pound prospect Jose Miguel Borrego (11-0, 10 KOs) and California’s John Delperdang (10-2, 9 KOs). Delperdang replaces Jonathan Alonso, who withdrew from the bout because of a rib injury. Coverage continues at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT on SHOWTIME® headlined by the WBC welterweight world title eliminator between Andre Berto and Shawn Porter.

Unbeaten top heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz was originally scheduled to face Derric Rossy in an undercard attraction, but was forced to withdraw after injuring his hand in training.

The 28-year-old Serrano (31-1-1, 23 KOs) can become the first female and the first Puerto Rican fighter in history to win world titles in five weight classes. Standing in her way is the former featherweight champion Santana (35-8, 14 KOs) out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

“I’m really excited about this fight because this is the first time I haven’t had to call someone out, Santana has been calling me out for some time,” said Serrano. “I’ve been in training since my last fight, just like I always am. I’m constantly learning and trying to improve and maintain my skills. Santana is the best female boxer from the Dominican Republic and she’s won fights all over the world. In the end, I think my pressure is going to be too much. I’m not planning on letting this fight go the distance.”

“I got the offer for this fight about a month and a half ago and I have been training hard ever since,” said Santana. “I’m a technical fighter, but I have different styles and I can adapt to my opponent. I know Amanda very well and I’ve seen her fight many times. I’m going to come and put on a great show and leave everything I have in the ring.”

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by DiBella Entertainment, start at $50 (not including applicable fees) and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.ticketmaster.com, www.barclayscenter.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000. Tickets are also available at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. Group discounts are available by calling 844-BKLYN-GP.

Raised in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn, Serrano gravitated toward boxing from watching her older sister Cindy, also a professional fighter. She picked the sport up quickly, amassing a 9-1 record during a brief amateur career in which she won the New York Golden Gloves title in 2008. The 28-year-old would go on to fight all over the world, seizing her first world title in 2011 when she defeated Kimberly Connor to grab a super featherweight belt. In 2014, she went to Argentina and defeated Maria Elena Maderna to become a world champion at lightweight. Her world title climb continued in 2016 as she stopped Olivia Gerula in the first round to capture her featherweight championship and followed that up with a victory over Alexandra Lazar to add a super bantamweight title to her collection. She most recently put on a show at Barclays Center in January when she defeated two-division champion Yazmin Rivas by unanimous decision.

A pro since 2002, Santana won a world title in 2011 with a victory over Stacey Reile before defending her belt successfully three times. She picked up an interim featherweight title in 2014 to cap a seven-fight win streak that spanned from 2011 to 2014. In 2016 she traveled to Finland to challenge Eva Wahlstrom for her super featherweight title, ultimately losing a decision. Santana has fought in six countries throughout her career and will be making her second U.S. start on April 22.

At just 19-years-old, Borrego will look to establish himself as a prospect on the path toward stardom when he takes on the toughest opponent of his career on April 22. Hailing from Aguascalientes, Mexico Borrego turned pro in 2015 after an amateur career that included a gold medal at the 2013 Mexican National Olympiad. He racked up three victories before a busy 2016 saw him score seven knockout victories, including his last outing, a stoppage of Tomas Mendez in round one. Borrego had previously trained at Freddie Roach’s gym when training in the U.S., but held training camp up in the Bronx leading up to April 22.

Fighting out of Escondido, California, Delperdang most recently went 12-rounds with former title challenger Hank Lundy after winning his previous four fights, including three by knockout. The 24-year-old defeated previously unbeaten Oscar Mejia last September and his only other defeat came via a narrow majority decision to then unbeaten Rickey Edwards. After turning pro in 2014, Delperdang won his first six pro bouts, all by knockout.